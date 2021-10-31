NFL FOOTBALL

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 95.5 and 94.3 FM, noon, CBS, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, Fox, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Fox, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, NBC, 8:20 p.m.

WORLD SERIES

Houston at Atlanta, Fox, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Utah at Milwaukee, NBATV, 7 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, NHLN, 9 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity 500, playoffs round of 8, Martinsville, Va., wawk.com, 1 p.m., NBC, 2 p.m.

NHRA Qualifying, Las Vegas (taped), FS1, 4 p.m.

NHRA Dodge SRT Nationals, Las Vegas, FS1 5 p.m.

FIM Motocross MX2 (taped), CBSSN, 9 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Southampton, Bermuda, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

BOWLING

PWBA Tour Championship, Reno, Nev., CBSSN, 5 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League, Leeds United at Norwich City, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Premier League, West Ham at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Serie A, Napoli at Salernitana, CBSSN, 1 p.m.

MLS, Sporting KC at Minnesota United, ESPN, 1 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Indiana at Maryland, BTN, 1 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, PAC-12N, 5 p.m.

California at Oregon State, PAC-12N, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

NWSL, Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC, CBSSN, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

SEC Tournament, Teams TBA, SECN, 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Ohio State at Purdue, BTN, 3 p.m.

Stanford at USC, PAC-12N, 3 p.m.

ACC Tournament, Teams TBA, ACCN 6 and 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wisconsin at Purdue, ESPNU, noon

Georgia at Alabama, SECN, noon

West Virginia at Iowa State, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Washington vs. UCLA, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

CURLING

Winter Olympic Trials mixed doubles finals, Elvereth, Minn., NBCSN, 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 12:30 p.m., FS2 4 p.m.

