NFL FOOTBALL
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 95.5 and 94.3 FM, noon, CBS, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, Fox, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Fox, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, NBC, 8:20 p.m.
WORLD SERIES
Houston at Atlanta, Fox, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Utah at Milwaukee, NBATV, 7 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, NHLN, 9 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity 500, playoffs round of 8, Martinsville, Va., wawk.com, 1 p.m., NBC, 2 p.m.
NHRA Qualifying, Las Vegas (taped), FS1, 4 p.m.
NHRA Dodge SRT Nationals, Las Vegas, FS1 5 p.m.
FIM Motocross MX2 (taped), CBSSN, 9 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Southampton, Bermuda, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
BOWLING
PWBA Tour Championship, Reno, Nev., CBSSN, 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United at Norwich City, NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Premier League, West Ham at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
Serie A, Napoli at Salernitana, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
MLS, Sporting KC at Minnesota United, ESPN, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Indiana at Maryland, BTN, 1 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, PAC-12N, 5 p.m.
California at Oregon State, PAC-12N, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NWSL, Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
SEC Tournament, Teams TBA, SECN, 2 and 4:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Ohio State at Purdue, BTN, 3 p.m.
Stanford at USC, PAC-12N, 3 p.m.
ACC Tournament, Teams TBA, ACCN 6 and 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wisconsin at Purdue, ESPNU, noon
Georgia at Alabama, SECN, noon
West Virginia at Iowa State, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Washington vs. UCLA, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
CURLING
Winter Olympic Trials mixed doubles finals, Elvereth, Minn., NBCSN, 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 12:30 p.m., FS2 4 p.m.
