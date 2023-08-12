102 Purple Heart veterans participate in special Honor Flight
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mother Nature couldn’t dampen the spirit of 102 Purple Heart recipients who embarked Monday on Honor Flight Northeast Indiana first all Purple Heart flight to Washington, D.C.
In all, the veterans who participated in Monday’s flight had received 127 Purple Hearts, 49 Bronze Stars, five Silver Stars and two Distinguished Service crosses.
Nearly 20 of those veterans were from DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
“It was an awesome day, and it was wonderful to be around all of these veteran heroes — highly-decorated veteran heroes,” said Honor Flight president Cathy Berkshire.
“Like I said in the banquet Sunday, we were amongst royalty,” Berkshire said. “I told them, ‘You didn’t serve to win medals, you got medals because of the way you served — heroically and with valor.
“They went way above and beyond the call of duty to take care of their brothers and sisters during wartime.”
In Washington, D.C., the Purple Heart recipients were able to visit the Navy Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Wall, the U.S. Marine Memorial, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
Approaching severe weather in the D.C. area caused a change of plans so that the veterans could see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, even after the cemetery was closed to the public.
The group returned to Fort Wayne for a welcome home reception at the Memorial Coliseum, where an estimated 4,600 people gathered.
Metzger family honored at Onion Days
WOLF LAKE — According to organizers, Jack and Mary Metzger repeatedly turned down the honor of being grand marshals at the Wolf Lake Onion Days Festival in years past.
The couple, who shy away from publicity, wanted to wait until the whole family could be honored.
That’s what happened Thursday night as the official announcement was made honoring the Metzger family as grand marshals for this year’s festival.
“It’s overwhelming,” Mary Metzger said.
Thursday’s other top honor went to 2023 Miss Onion Days Milee Jones. Runner-up was Maysie Clouse.
Jack and Mary Metzger were married in 1959. They took over the dairy farm from Jack’s folks and moved to the farm on Jan. 1, 1960.
They started with 12 cows, some hogs and chicken and gradually made their way up to 350 cows.
Sons John and Dutch Metzger both wanted to farm after graduating so they kept adding more cows due to the need of supporting three families.
Jack and Mary are now retired. John and Dutch have taken over and expanded. The diary is currently milking approximately 1,200 cows three times a day.
John married Suswan in 1985 and they had two daughters, Ashton and Crmen. Dutch married Kimery in 1988 and they had one daughter, Jovanka.
Ashton married John Bauman in 2016 and they had two children, Hugo and Lorelei.
Carmen married Kyle Kreager in 2015 and they have two children with a third on the way.
Ashton and Ethan Gaff plan to take over the farm one day.
Family matriarch Mary tends to be called “Grandma” by people who know her. She is a faithful participant in the Living Water Food Pantry, which the family farm had generously donated to over the years.
Area hospitals earn five star ratings
INDIANAPOLIS — Three northeast Indiana hospitals are among 14 receiving the top ranking from the federal government, which saw an increase in the number of Indiana hospitals this year.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updated its rankings of the nation’s hospitals. The agency uses hospital data to generate the rating system on a one-star to five-star basis.
Ratings are based on mortality data, safety measures, re-admissions, patient experience and timely and effective care. Among the 46 data points used include death rates from heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia and “serious treatable complications” post-surgery; infections from colon surgeries; complications after hip or knee replacements; the ratio of unplanned hospital visits after an outpatient surgical procedure, patient data on how quickly they received help and how well they understood their care upon discharge, COVID-19 vaccination rates among providers and percentage of patients who left the emergency room before being seen by a provider.
Department of Defense and Veterans Health Administration hospitals are also included in the review.
CMS gave 14 Indiana hospitals five stars this year, up from a dozen last year.
According to Becker’s Hospital Review, the facilities earning the top marks this year included Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola and Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Spencerville man sentenced to 140 years for abuse of infant twins
AUBURN — A Spencerville man Thursday was sentenced to 140 years behind bars after being found guilty on all charges in a case involving neglect, exploitation and conspiracy to molest infant twins.
Billy R. Burrow Jr., 33, the 6900 block of S.R. 1, was convicted of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony, after a four-day jury trial in DeKalb Superior Court I in June. He also was found to be a repeat sexual offender.
Burrow faced a sentence of up to 168 years.
Thursday, Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Burrow to 40 years on the Level 1 felony neglect charge; six years on each of the Level 3 felony neglect charge; 35 years years on one of the conspiracy charges and 40 years on the other; three years on the child exploitation charge; and 10 years for being a repeat sexual offender.
During the trial, DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas, who at the time was a detective with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, said he became involved in an investigation regarding child abuse on Oct. 13, 2021. He was advised by the Department of Child Services that a five-month-old girl was at Riley Hospital for Children with a life-threatening, traumatic brain injury.
The jury also heard from child abuse pediatrician Dr. Tara Holloran that the catastrophic brain injury was characteristic of a violent acceleration-deceleration injury, or injury caused by shaking.
X-rays performed on the baby girl and her twin brother showed healing fractures on the babies’ ribs, Holloran testified.
Burrow said he plans to file an appeal. An attorney was appointed to represent him.
