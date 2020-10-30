WEST LAFAYETTE — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service Central Region have released their winter outlooks, with La Nina factoring heavily into their predictions.
For Indiana, a La Nina winter historically has been associated with wetter-than-normal conditions, although the temperature probabilities are inconclusive for most of the state.
While areas of drought are predicted to persist into the winter, the end of the season (February and March) may provide enough rainfall to bring the average over the time frame above the climatological normal.
The last La Nina winter in our area, 2017-18, featured a rather dry and cold December and January, with a wet February.
“With our climate changing at the pace it has been, it is difficult to look at La Nna events from the 1950s through 1970s and assume similar weather and climate conditions today,” said Beth Hall, Indiana state climatologist.
