EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 44 17 .721 —

Boston 44 18 .710 ½

Philadelphia 39 21 .650 4½

Cleveland 39 25 .609 6½

New York 36 27 .571 9

Brooklyn 34 27 .557 10

Miami 33 29 .532 11½

Atlanta 31 31 .500 13½

Toronto 31 32 .492 14

Washington 29 32 .475 15

Chicago 28 34 .452 16½

Indiana 28 35 .444 17

Orlando 26 36 .419 18½

Charlotte 20 43 .317 25

Detroit 15 47 .242 29½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Denver 44 19 .698 —

Memphis 37 23 .617 5½

Sacramento 36 25 .590 7

Phoenix 33 29 .532 10½

L.A. Clippers 33 31 .516 11½

Golden State 32 30 .516 11½

Dallas 32 31 .508 12

Minnesota 32 32 .500 12½

Utah 31 32 .492 13

New Orleans 30 32 .484 13½

Portland 29 32 .475 14

L.A. Lakers 29 33 .468 14½

Oklahoma City 28 33 .459 15

San Antonio 15 47 .242 28½

Houston 13 48 .213 30

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 104, Chicago 98

Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104

Washington 119, Atlanta 116

Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109

Denver 133, Houston 112

Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117

Indiana 124, Dallas 122

San Antonio 102, Utah 94

Golden State 123, Portland 105

Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.