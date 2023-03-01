EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 17 .721 —
Boston 44 18 .710 ½
Philadelphia 39 21 .650 4½
Cleveland 39 25 .609 6½
New York 36 27 .571 9
Brooklyn 34 27 .557 10
Miami 33 29 .532 11½
Atlanta 31 31 .500 13½
Toronto 31 32 .492 14
Washington 29 32 .475 15
Chicago 28 34 .452 16½
Indiana 28 35 .444 17
Orlando 26 36 .419 18½
Charlotte 20 43 .317 25
Detroit 15 47 .242 29½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Denver 44 19 .698 —
Memphis 37 23 .617 5½
Sacramento 36 25 .590 7
Phoenix 33 29 .532 10½
L.A. Clippers 33 31 .516 11½
Golden State 32 30 .516 11½
Dallas 32 31 .508 12
Minnesota 32 32 .500 12½
Utah 31 32 .492 13
New Orleans 30 32 .484 13½
Portland 29 32 .475 14
L.A. Lakers 29 33 .468 14½
Oklahoma City 28 33 .459 15
San Antonio 15 47 .242 28½
Houston 13 48 .213 30
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 104, Chicago 98
Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104
Washington 119, Atlanta 116
Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109
Denver 133, Houston 112
Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117
Indiana 124, Dallas 122
San Antonio 102, Utah 94
Golden State 123, Portland 105
Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
