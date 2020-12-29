Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top performances for the week of Dec. 21.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Jesse Roth for men (160 pins over average) and Annette Brumbaugh for women (138).
MEN: Moose — Travis Grigsby 288, 761 series, Tim Klinker 270, Mike Hasselman 258, Ryan David 257. Booster — Chad Griffith 299, 724 series, Dave Thies 289, 710 series, Jason Flaugh 279, 760 series, Sam Anglin 275, 777 series, Kris Levy 266.
WOMEN: Moose — Jennifer Moring 235, 587 series, Rachael Gardner 233, 600 series, Megan Books 217, 598 series. Booster — Annette Brumbaugh 241, 642 series, Monica Letts 205, 565 series. Industrial — Sheila Surfus 201.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Skyler Plummer 238, 662 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.