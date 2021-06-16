KENDALLVILLE — A new spec building in Kendallville is ready to go, getting a 10-year tax to help defray some of the development cost.
When built, the planned 75,000-square-foot building with 30-foot ceilings could become the No. 1 industrial prospect not just in Noble County but the wider northeast Indiana reason.
On Tuesday, the Kendallville City Council considered the modified 10-year tax abatement request for Noble County Spec Building LLC, which is aiming to build the $2.2 million building on Weston Avenue at the northwest corner at Ohio Street.
The site is about as shovel-ready as a site can get, with a flat elevation and all needed utilities already at the edge of the property and ready to be extended to the building, Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman said. On top of that, the land is already owned by the new Noble County Spec Building corporation.
“It is a ready-made site,” Gatman said. “The building itself is a shell building, 2.241 million investment in shell.”
As a shell building, the construction firm will put up four walls, a roof and floor and a few other items, but otherwise the building will remain open until it is sold to a company. That company will then dictate how the rest of the building will be built out for their need.
Gatman estimated that finishing could add up to another $1 million to the value of the building and that's before any equipment is moved in to fill out the use.
The shell building could almost instantly become one of the hottest prospects in the region.
Gatman said that the county has to defer on most economic development leads that come into the county via the Indiana Economic Development Corp., since the county has no available vacant spaces or land that would meet the request.
Most of the buildings available in Noble County are older, smaller and shorter than what modern firms are looking for.
Noble County isn't alone in lacking good prospects for new business, Gatman said, as northeast Indiana as a whole is short on these types of facilities.
“The minute the building is built, it is the best building available in northeast Indiana,” Gatman said. “It puts us on the map for a whole lot of people who may not even know where we are.”
The 10-year tax abatement request is a bit out of the norm for Kendallville, in both that the $2.2 million investment would normally only qualify for a five-year tax break based on the city's guidelines, as well as the modified schedule would give the developer the first two years at 0% taxes, instead of the normal one year and 10% increments up in taxes in the following years.
City officials, however, were comfortable making the exception for a project that could bring in millions in new investment and add numerous jobs to the community once built out.
“I think it's a great opportunity for the city of Kendallville,” City Council President Jim Dazey said. “I do realize it goes outside of what we set up as far as guidelines.”
Councilman Regan Ford said he's in favor of public-private partnerships like this one and wished that the county could see more of these shell projects in the future.
“This is something that is not unique. Spec buildings have been built all over northeast Indiana in the past and every single one of them have been filled by pretty decent paying jobs,” Ford said.
The city council approved the 10-year tax break unanimously.
