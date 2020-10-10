Boys Soccer
Angola falls in 2A sectional final
LIGONIER — Angola lost to Class 2A state-ranked NorthWood 2-0 in the 2A West Noble Sectional final Saturday night.
Kayden Newcomer scored for the Panthers (13-3-3) in the first half. Andre De Freitas scored his 32nd goal of the season in the second half.
The Hornets ended their season at 12-5-1 for first-year coach Nathan Wilz. Angola won its first Northeast Corner Conference outright regular season title in program history.
Volleyball
Hornets win NECC Tournament
GARRETT — Angola won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Saturday.
The Hornets (19-8) were the No. 3 seed and won their two pool play matches. Then they beat the second-seeded Railroaders in the semifinals 25-21, 19-25, 15-5.
Angola defeated Fairfield in the championship match 25-17, 24-26, 15-11.
Regular season champion Lakeland won its first two matches in pool play. Then it lost its last two matches, 25-18, 25-18 in the semifinals to the Falcons and 25-16, 25-21 to Garrett in the third-place match.
Railroader senior Logan Smith became her school’s career assists leader during the tournament.
Central Noble was 3-1 on the day. Its lone loss came to Angola.
Football
PH loses to Bluffton
BLUFFTON — Prairie Heights lost to Bluffton 64-13 on Friday night.
The Tigers (7-1) scored all of their points in the first 29 minutes of the game and racked up a school record 571 yards of total offense. Senior Bobby Malcolm set a school record with 279 yards receiving yards on just five catches.
Bluffton senior quarterback Hayden Nern became the program’s career leader in completions and receiving yards.
The Panthers (0-8) scored their touchdowns in the second quarter. Sam Levitz had a 52-yard scoring run and Quintin Ross turned a short pass from Luke Severe into a touchdown reception covering 68 yards.
Lakers beat by Fairfield
BENTON — Lakeland lost to Fairfield 42-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division game Friday night.
The Falcons (7-0, 4-0 NECC Big) forced four Laker turnovers in clinching the NECC Big School Division title outright. Cory Lantz passed for two touchdowns and ran for another for Fairfield.
Colton Isaacs passed for 152 yards and ran for 70 yards for Lakeland (2-6, 1-3). Bryce Alleshouse made five tackles to lead the Laker defense.
College Soccer
Trine men shut out Adrian
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team defeated Adrian 3-0 on Saturday.
Kaliel Alisaid had a goal and an assist for the Thunder. Troy Saylor made four saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Hamzah Saleh and Connor Malmquist also scored for Trine. Jared Cromwell had an assist.
M.S. Soccer
Westview girls win home tourney
EMMA — Westview Junior High’s girls soccer team won its own tournament Saturday. The Warriors did not give up a goal all day.
Angola was 1-1-2 in the tournament. It beat Northridge 2-0, lost to Goshen 1-0 and played Lakeland and West Noble to scoreless ties.
Evelyn Stoy and Karleigh Gillen scored for the Yellow Jackets. Gillen also had an assist. Addison Sallows played 120 minutes in goal and recorded three shutouts.
Angola will host West Noble in a first-round match of the Junior Northeast Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.