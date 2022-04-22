PREP BOYS GOLF
Angola, Churubusco, Eastside, Garrett, Prairie Heights, Westview and West Noble at Lakeland Invitational, 8 a.m.
DeKalb and East Noble at Concordia Invitational (Foster Park), 8:30 a.m.
Fremont at South Adams Invitational (Wabash Valley), 9 a.m.
Central Noble at Whitko Invitational (Sycamore), 9 a.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Fremont, Garrett, Prairie Heights, Westview and Lakeland girls at Churubusco’s Turtle Town Relays, 9 a.m.
Angola, East Noble, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Westview and West Noble boys at Goshen Relays, 9 a.m.
Lakewood Park at Hicksville (Ohio) Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
East Noble at Garrett (DH), 10 a.m.
Edgerton, Ohio, at Eastside (DH), 10 a.m.
Churubusco at Manchester, 10 a.m.
Lakeland at Woodlan, 10 a.m.
Columbia City at West Noble, 11 a.m.
Northfield at Prairie Heights (DH), 11 a.m.
Angola at Fremont (DH), 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
East Noble at Lakeland, 10 a.m.
Bishop Dwenger at Angola (DH), 10 a.m.
DeKalb at Garrett (DH), 10 a.m.
Fremont at Southwood, 10 a.m.
Central Noble at Concordia Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Goshen, 10:30 a.m.
Eastside at Antwerp, Ohio, 1:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
DeKalb at Concordia, 10 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Wawasee Super Duals, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine in Indiana Little State Championships at Indiana Wesleyan, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Trine at Franklin Lady Grizzly Spring Tournament (The Legends Golf Club), 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women at Olivet, noon
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine at Adrian (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Calvin at Trine (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
NCATA Division III Acrobatics and Tumbling Invitational
Semifinal, Trine at Adrian, 3:30 p.m.
