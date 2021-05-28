Strand Theatre, Kendallville
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — Today, weekend: 9:20 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — Today, weekend: 11:15 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Cruella (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed
Scoob! (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed
NCG Cinema, Auburn
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 11:45 a.m., 1:15, 2:15, 3:45, 4:45, 6:15, 7:15, 8:45, 9:45 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — 11 a.m., 12:20, 2:10, 3:25, 5:30, 6:30, 8:30, 9:35 p.m.
Spiral: Saw (R) — 12:15, 2:40, 5:05, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) — 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 11:05 a.m., 4:15 p.m.
SCOOB! (PG) — 1:50 p.m.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 7:05, 9:35 p.m.
