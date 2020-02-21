KENDALLVILLE — Part of having a thriving downtown is having a filled-up business corridor.
Right now, there are close to a dozen buildings on Main Street that are either vacant or being rented to short-term tenants, presenting opportunities for new entrepreneurs or businesses to come downtown.
Whether all of those spaces are move-in-ready is another story.
Kendallville is continuing efforts to revitalize its downtown by bringing new business, new people and more excitement to the Main Street corridor between Rush Street and the railroad tracks.
This year, Kendallville will undergo a $1.1 million streetscape, which will tear out and replace the sidewalks and curbs, update decorative features including lighting, trees and benches and upgrade the downtown electrical system. The project is expected to greatly improve the downtown aesthetic.
Beyond that, current building owners have invested more than $1 million into buildings in recent years with help from facade grants from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, which has helped fix roofs and exteriors on several buildings.
Things are moving in the right direction, which is why a focus on seeking new tenants is becoming more front and center.
“We really need restaurants, boutiques, specialty shops,” said Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson, who is also a part owner in some downtown buildings.
Main Street being the main retail center of Kendallville are long past. The U.S. 6 corridor, with its greater traffic, Walmart, Kroger, fast food joints and a good majority of the city’s other dining options, the go-to market role probably isn’t even coming back.
Instead, downtown is being rebranded as a destination, not necessarily a place you need to go to get your groceries and housewares, but a place you instead want to go for more niche shopping or entertainment.
Kendallville has seen some niche business opportunities do well, like the Pure Dream CBD shop, which opened about two years ago and continues to operate.
Johnson said other ideas like a bicycle shop — something specific and needed that would draw customers — are the kind of ideas Kendallville wants to target.
A recent meeting of the downtown organization Experience the Heart of Kendallville also set a few guidelines for tenants the downtown doesn’t need more of including churches and thrift shops.
Johnson said there are some new developments possible in a few of the storefronts.
For example, the former MY Games at 132 S. Main St. is about ready to become a new “retail incubator,” where small sellers who peddle craft items like candles or homemade soaps or jewelry can share one storefront with a single point-of-sale, Johnson said.
“The goal for that would be they start there and maybe if they can build up their business, maybe they can move into their own storefront,” Johnson said.
The building at 119 S. Main St., which was last a photography studio, is one of the move-in-ready properties and Johnson said the owner is interested in leasing or selling the space.
The former Barker’s Jewelry, which is currently hosting a motorcycle club, could turn over in the future with a new tenant and the space next door to the Gauntlet game shop, currently housing a church, could also be freed up in the near future for other opportunities.
A little north, there’s been some recent interest in the former Rudy’s bar and grill, while there’s also something potentially brewing with the Business Services building next door, although Johnson didn’t have firm details about either.
But there are other long-vacant buildings downtown that still seems leaps away.
The old columned bank building at 214 S. Main St., the former Paul’s Pub at 213 S. Main St., the storefront with ongoing construction at 133 S. Main St., and the former Relaxation Station at 101 N. Main St. are works-in-progress at best, comatose at worst.
The interest in downtown buildings can only be helped by the planned streetscape work, Johnson said. Although there are sure to be some growing pains during the long construction ahead, the end result will be a better-looking, cleaner, safer downtown.
One aspect she specifically highlighted that could benefit retail is the change in the decorative trees.
“The one thing everyone seems to be talking about are the trees. They block your site lines to the front of stores. There is a lot of excitement that the current trees are coming out and it will make it a little more walkable,” Johnson said.
