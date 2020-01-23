Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: P: 854-2412

A: 402 Kelly St.

Town Marshal: P: 854-3113

Fire Department: P: 854-3875; A: 101 Warrener Drive

Library: Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. M & Th, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. T W & F, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat; P: 854-2775; A: 164 Kelly St.

Post Office: Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. M-F, 10 a.m.-noon Sat; P: 854-3700; A: 125 Kerr Ave., Rome City

Recycling Center: Rome City Street Department on Kerr Avenue

Rome City at a Glance

Population: 1,377

Education: East Noble School Corp.

Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer, town manager

Health: Parkview Noble Hospital

Utilities: Sewage service provided by the town; Trash: Noble County Disposal, National Serv-All, Clean Earth; Water: private wells; Electric: Noble REMC; Gas: NIPSCO; Telephone: Internet: Mediacom, CenturyLink, LigTel, Mercury Wireless; Cable TV: Mediacom

Fire: Orange Township Fire Department

Police: Rome City Town Marshal

Parks: Kelly Park, Grant Park, Gaff Park, Lakeside Park, Sycamore Park

Events: Chautauqua Days, Lakeside Holidays

Attractions: Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site, Sylvan Lake, Sylvan Cellars

Meetings

City Council: 6:30 p.m., 2nd Monday of each month at Town Hall

Plan Commission: 6:30 p.m., 3rd Thursday of each month at Town Hall

Park Board: 5:30 p.m., 3rd Monday of each month at Town Hall

