GOSHEN — Twenty-one area wrestlers qualified for the next weekend’s New Haven Semi-State with top-4 finishes in the Goshen Regional Saturday.
That included four regional champions: East Noble’s Keegan Malott at 106 pounds, Knight teammate Aidan Sprague at 113, Angola senior Jett Boots at 120 and undefeated Prairie Heights senior Isiah Levitz at 160.
Levitz won all three of his matches by pin to improve to 36-0 on the season. He was nearly pinned twice in the first period of his semifinal match with Elkhart Memorial senior Kamden Goering, and that included being stuck about 15 seconds into the match. Levitz pinned Goering about midway through the second period.
Sprague had three victories by technical fall to run his record up to 30-1. Malott (28-3) had two pins en route to his regional title.
EN tied for third in the team standings with Jimtown and Elkhart Central at 73 points and led the area in semi-state qualifiers with five. Northridge won the regional title with 160 and NorthWood was second with 108.
Also wrestling for the Knights at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne this coming Saturday are senior Blaine Malott and juniors Garner Owens and Jacob Graden. Malott (24-8) was third at 126. Owens (8-7) placed third at 145, and Graden (17-8) was fourth at 170.
Prairie Heights was eighth as a team with 44 points and had four semi-state qualifiers. Besides Levitz, sophomores Gavin Roberts (113), Sam Levitz (138) and Hunter Allen (195) all advanced with fourth-place regional finishes.
Angola was the second highest placing team in the area in the regional with 50 points and will send three to semi-state, led by Boots. Boots (33-3) defeated Northridge junior Justin Puckett (36-4) 9-8 in a terrific championship match at 120.
Also semi-state-bound for the Hornets are freshmen, regional runner-up Isaiah McCue at 113 and Gage Spreuer at 106. Spreuer (21-12) was third and pinned Jimtown senior Riley Horvath late in the first period in round one to punch his semi-state ticket.
A young Fremont team took another big step by also getting three wrestlers to semi-state: senior Isaac Hawkins, junior RJ Dilbone and sophomore Jacob Behm.
Hawkins was second at 138. He picked up a hard-fought 6-4 semifinal victory over Concord senior Christian Pfeiffer-Lague (32-3), but fell to Northridge junior Logan Hooley in the final 12-2.
Dilbone (38-4) was third at 195 with two pins on the day. Behm (28-12) was fourth at 182. He won over Jimtown senior Henry Gratzol 5-4 in the first round to earn a trip to semi-state.
West Noble, Lakeland and DeKalb had two semi-state qualifiers apiece. Landon Roy (126) and Shayne Tierney (160) both placed fourth for the Chargers. The Barons had a second-place finish from freshman Mason Chase at 106 and a third-place finish from Blake Rowe at 182.
For the Lakers, sophomore Ben Miller (29-6) was third at 120 with two pins in the regional. Freshman Gabe Miller (25-12) was fourth at 106.
