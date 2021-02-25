Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana provides handicap-access ramps for low-income and fixed-income seniors.

Family & Support Services

Big Brothers/Big Sisters

1005 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne

456-1600

Boy Scouts of America

8315 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne

432-9593

Butler Filling Station

Cindy Snyder, administrative director

Butler Youth Evangelical Association

315 S. Federal St., Butler

868-5683

Brightpoint (formerly CANI)

227 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne

(800) 589-3506 or (260) 423-3546

Children First Center (includes: Healthy Families, H.O.M.E. Program)

Maureen Prebynski, executive director

1752 Wesley Road, P.O. Box 562, Auburn

925-3865

Community Foundation of DeKalb County

Tanya Young, executive director

700 S. Main St., Auburn

925-0311

Creative Play School

County Line Church of God

7716 N. County Line Road, Auburn

627-2482

The Curiosity Shop

Next-to-new shop operated by the hospital auxiliary

1209 S. Randolph St., Garrett

DeKalb Pregnancy Center

Marcia Provines, executive director

903 Cardinal Court, Auburn

925-3267

DeKalb County Cooperative Extension Service

Elysia Rodgers, Extension director

DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Suite 300, Auburn

925-2562

DeKalb County Department of Child Services

934 W. 15th St., Auburn

925-2810

Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana

Marianne Stanley, executive director

P.O. Box 620, 101 N. Main St., Auburn

925-2508

Garrett Community Care Food Pantry

108 W. Houston St., Garrett

357-3315

Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Head Start/Early Head Start

Jonell Malcolm, director

504 S. 2nd St., Garrett

357-3333

RISE Inc.

1600 Wohlert St., Angola

665-9408

Shelter Ministries, The SonShine Ministry

Renee Florin, director

1103 W. Auburn Drive, Auburn

925-9200

United Way of DeKalb County

Tyler Cleverly, executive director

950 W. 15th St., Auburn

927-0995

Warm a Heart Community Outreach

Diane Reynolds, director

100 W. Railroad St., Waterloo

An independent Christ-centered community outreach providing meals, groceries and encouragement to area families in need

908-0437

Women, Infants, and Children Auburn WIC Program

265 N. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn

925-1740

YMCA of DeKalb County

Robert Krafft, CEO

533 North St., Auburn

925-9622

Health services

American Cancer Society, Northeast Indiana Office

111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne

471-3911

American Lung Association of Indiana

115 W. Washington St., Suite 1180S, Indianapolis

(317) 819-1181

American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana

1212 E. California Road, Fort Wayne

484-9336

DeKalb Association for the Developmentally Disabled, Alliance Industries

901 E. Quincy St., P.O. Box 233, Garrett

357-5595

Parkview DeKalb Hospital and EMS

Tasha Eicher, president

1316 E. 7th St., Auburn

925-4600

Northeastern Center

1800 Wesley Road, Auburn

925-2453

St. Martin’s Healthcare Clinic

Providing health services for uninsured and underinsured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties

1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett

357-0077

Senior organizations

DeKalb County Council On Aging

Duane Blankenship, director

Heimach Activity Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn

925-3311

Catholic Charities Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)

Bobbie Golani, senior administrative officer

107 W. 5th St., Auburn

925-0917

