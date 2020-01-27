Bishop Dwenger High School hosted its 11th annual invitational event, with 15 schools and 22 individual choirs, competing in multiple categories. With more than 1,000 participants, the house was rocking all day long. Competitions began at 8 a.m. and final awards were not finished until after midnight.
Homestead’s Class Royale was named second runner-up, earning best band and the Citizens of Two Worlds award. Northrop’s Charisma was the third runner-up, and the Homestead Elite was the fourth runner-up.
Every Saturday from January through March, and sometimes as early as the middle of September, students climb aboard buses in the early hours before dawn and travel throughout Indiana, and sometimes neighboring states, to compete — often not returning home until the wee hours of the following morning. Not to mention the hundreds upon hundreds of hours spent practicing and honing their routines to perfection.
Fundraising, costume designs and sewing, set designs, lighting and sound are just a few of the needs satisfied by parent volunteers.
