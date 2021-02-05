Noble, Steuben counties gain yellow ratings
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since the end of October, Noble and Steuben counties have made it back to a yellow rating for “moderate” spread of COVID-19, as the state continues to see weekly improvement.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties also showed improvement, but not quite enough to get to a lower grade yet. Both stayed in orange but also saw some improvement in their metrics.
The improvement locally matches improvement statewide as now close to a third of all 92 counties are in yellow across the state, which also hasn’t happened since the end of October.
Noble and Steuben counties both took another step down after recently entering orange, as both counties posted good positivity rates and lower case counts.
Both counties will remain in orange-level gathering size restrictions for now as counties need to sit in a lower grade for two consecutive weeks before restrictions can ease off.
Gathering sizes in orange are limited to 50 people or up to 25% of total capacity of the venue, with a safety plan approved by the county health department.
Bank buying Auburn’s Tempus Technologies
AUBURN — PNC Bank N.A. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Tempus Technologies Inc. of Auburn.
A rapidly growing company founded in Auburn in 1987, Tempus Technologies is “a leading payment gateway provider that delivers secure and innovative payment-processing solutions for businesses of all sizes,” the announcement said.
Tempus operates from its headquarters on West 11th Street in Auburn that originally housed the offices of Auburn Foundry. Tempus purchased the building and extensively remodeled it before moving its downtown offices to the site in 2017.
Tempus Technologies will retain Sweitzer as its president, along with its existing management team and employees, and will continue to operate out of Auburn. The company will continue to manage its portfolio of channel partners and clients, PNC said.
In November, Tempus Technologies won the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s Duesy Award for local Business of the Year.
Angola drops idea of demonstration ban
ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council scrapped the first draft of an ordinance that would have banned public access to the mound that is home to the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument.
The decision came after several council members expressed concern that the ordinance would infringe on people’s constitutional freedom of speech and right to assemble.
The council agreed to table the matter indefinitely, but left open the possibility of revisiting the issue at a later date.
“I think restricting a public place for people to go up and look at a public monument is a terrible thing to do,” Councilman Dave Martin said in the lead-up to his motion to dump the proposed ordinance. “I think any kind of restriction on free speech is not something we want to do.”
The language of the ordinance was drafted by Kim Shoup, the city’s attorney, at the request of the mayor, who asked him to look into whether the city could enact an ordinance to keep protesters and demonstrators from using the mound as a staging site.
Auburn sets record for new construction
AUBURN — Astral Senior Living, on Auburn’s west edge, accounted for $27.5 million of new construction value last year — pushing the city to a record-setting total “just shy of $60 million.”
Astral by itself surpassed the city’s total of $23 million in 2019, says a report released Tuesday of the city Department of Building, Planning and Development.
Other major projects were Fort Wayne Orthopedics on the west side at $7.7 million and a new Dollar General store on West 7th Street. Improvements to James R. Watson Elementary School added $3.8 million.
Construction of 55 new homes accounted for $15.5 million in value. The number of homes was identical to 2109 and similar to the preceding two years, but short of 84 permits for that category in 2016.
Study chooses best site for railroad overpass
AUBURN — South Wayne Street would be the best place for a railroad overpass on Auburn’s south side, a new study concludes.
An overpass would cost at least $9 million, USI Consultants representatives told the Auburn Common Council in a report released Tuesday night.
Federal funding could pay 80% of the cost, but it would not be available for construction before 2027.
Mayor Mike Ley said he will talk to the council about the option of moving faster without federal funds.
“It’s not really going alone. Maybe we can bring some players to the table to help us with that,” Ley told council members.
With the potential for development south of the city, “The benefits of this overpass could be greatly increased,” enough to be worth paying the whole cost locally to have a bridge sooner, Ley suggested.
LaGrange vaccination site overwhelmed
LAGRANGE — Just three weeks after the LaGrange County Health Department moved its COVID-19 vaccination clinic into the community room at the LaGrange County Public Library in LaGrange because the department needed the space, the vaccine clinic is already showing signs of bursting at its seams.
On Tuesday, people with appointments started lining up outside the clinic almost half an hour before the clinic opened, and once the doors were unlocked, the clinic was busy until the end of its day.
Last week, the state announced it would be boosting the number of individual COVID-19 vaccinations it made available at the LaGrange clinic from 300 doses per week to 800 doses. People were quick to jump on those additional appointments, showing that the demand for the vaccine is still far bigger than the available doses, the clinic’s staff said.
It’s a good problem to have, said Dr. Tony Pechin, the LaGrange County Health Office.
LaGrange GOP caucus to choose commissioner
LAGRANGE — Candidates interested in filling the open LaGrange County Board of Commissioners South District seat have until today at 6 p.m. to file the required paperwork with Pat Brown, chairman of the .
The LaGrange County Republican Party will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the LaGrange County Office Building to hold a party caucus.
Party leaders will select the next person to fill the south district seat on the county’s board of commissioners. That seat became open in early January when Commissioner Larry Miller died at his home.
Miller had just been re-elected to this third four-year term as a commissioner in November when he became ill with COVID-19. He was placed in a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. Miller spent nearly two months in the hospital battling the disease. He was released from the hospital shortly before Christmas and was expected to continue to recover at home when he unexpectedly died.
The person selected at the caucus to fill Miller’s seat will serve out the remainder of Miller’s elected term, almost four years.
Angola will study trail expansion
ANGOLA —Increased use of Angola’s biking and hiking trail has prompted city leaders to look at possibly expanding the resource.
A trail feasibility study that could help Angola secure more grant funding to improve and build out its trail system was approved during Monday’s Angola Common Council meeting.
The cost of the study, which will be carried out by VS Engineering, is not expected to exceed $35,600. F.
As part of the study, VS Engineering will hold a public meeting sometime during the evaluation process to educate residents about their findings and any recommended improvements.
