Prep Girls Basketball
Railroaders begin season with loss at Woodlan
WOODBURN — The Indiana Girls Coaches Association Class 3A No. 7 Garrett Railroaders started their season Thursday night with a road loss to No. 16 Woodlan, 37-36.
Railroaders senior Bailey Kelham hit two 3-pointers late to bring Garrett within one point, but the Warriors defense forced her to give up the final shot that fell short in the final seconds.
Kelham led the game with 24 points and made four 3-pointers. She was followed by Kelsey Bergman (5), Delaney Hixson (3), Aida Haynes (2) and Brooklyn Jacobs (2).
Avah Smith led Woodlan with 17 points and Brooke Knuebuhler scored 11. Addy Goheen added four, Taylor Knuebuhler had 3 and Gabi Klopfenstein and Brianna Roney each chipped in a free throw.
Garrett shot 4-for-11 from the free throw line and committed 21 turnovers, while Woodlan was 8-for-17 from the charity stripe.
Garrett's game Saturday against Bellmont has been postponed due to the Braves playing in the Class 3A Volleyball State Finals. The Railroaders' next game is Nov. 12 at home against Northridge.
Chargers drop opener to Bethany
LIGONIER — The West Noble Chargers dropped their season opener Thursday night at home to Bethany Christian, 58-32.
The Bruins led the Chargers 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, 22-11 at halftime, and 31-23 through three.
Mariah Stoltzfus led the Bruins in scoring with 14 points, and Zoe Willems had 10.
West Noble's Mackensy Mabie was the game's leading scorer with 16 points.
Bethany Christian (1-0) also won the junior varsity game against the Chargers, 30-6.
West Noble (0-1) is back in action next Tuesday night at Columbia City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.