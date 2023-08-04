Holiness, holiness, a term in Hebrew probably meaning separate from the ordinary or profane. Also in Hebrew and in Greek "holy" implies connection with God or the divine. Thus, God is holy and people, things, and actions may be holy by association with God. Holiness may also include the ideas of consecration to God and purity from what is evil or improper.
I appeal to you therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship. Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.
Have you ever heard the term, “Isn’t anything sacred anymore?”? As I was growing up, I had heard that phrase numerous times (growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, when it seemed like EVERYTHING was changing). Society was changing, religion was changing, social systems were changing, and rights were changing. These were not slow changes; it all seemed as if they were happening at warp speed and only speeded up to the present day. To us Baby Boomers, our childhood had more to offer the family system, faith system, ethics and morality appeared to be much simpler. (Obviously, that isn’t the case because especially our faith system began to decline during this period.) Even with the Jesus revolution of the ’70s, it wasn’t enough to halt the removal of Bible/prayer time in schools, the Blue Law ended (this law stated that all stores, bars, and so on were to remain closed on Sundays so families could spend more time together and that people could attend worship services without any distractions.) Denominations were transforming and changing belief systems and some even moved away from biblical principles and theologies to form more “inclusive and less harsh” church environments for worship. (This was a mixed blessing because while some agreed that church should be a place for healing and restoration of people looking to connect with God, some abandoned the holy sacredness that the Scriptures call us to follow; thus, compromising the holiness we are called to have by our connection to and with a Holy God.) Today, the chasm has only become wider and deeper.
At the hands of compromise, biblical beliefs are being abandoned and more and more people are forsaking organized religion and creating their own way of beliefs. For the last several years, church attendance or religious gatherings have been on a steady decline. Why?
• Conflicts within the denominations
• The abuse of power, finances, and trust of clergy and religious leaders; even though these incidents are a small percentage of the overall faith system of denominations, ANY percentage of abuse is a percentage too much.
• Family systems being fragmented — more people have chosen to not enter into marriage and are living together without a real commitment to one another (homes with single parents are on the increase), and dysfunctional family systems are being passed from one generation to the next, the denial of “sin” existing or the changing face of “sin” according to society are just some of the struggles families face today.
• People are struggling financially — trying to make ends meet, more parents are working multiple jobs to make ends meet and are completely tired out from working so much. Sundays are sometimes their only day for rest and/or family time, so they forfeit attending church for this time.
• People are not aware of their spiritual needs — Many are not even concerned about their spirituality in the sense that they pay more attention to their physical, mental, and emotional needs and don’t even consider their need for spiritual fitness.
The last bullet point is the most concerning because they haven’t understood that this is a key element for total healing and restoration. A person can have great wealth, good health, many friends and healthy relationships and still feel lost and empty. God created us to fellowship and have intimacy with Him. To add to this, the sacredness of God sometimes isn’t considered as we interact with God. We believe God is our friend (which He is), and so we treat Him as just that, a friend. Yet, how do we treat some of our friends? Do we cherish them and treat them with the respect they deserve? Do we become intimate (spiritually, emotionally) or do we just like them when they serve our purpose? We have forgotten the great sacrifice God Gave us through His Son Jesus and only because of Him are we able to come unto the Father. It is Jesus’ holiness that defeated sin and death and because of His resurrection, we have life eternal. God took His holiness and gave it to redeem man from their sins. The most sacred offering of holiness for the wages against mankind.
God calls us to this sacred holiness so we can bring others into the saving grace of God. However, if we are not living a sacred life, we are no different from those we hope to reach for God. God demonstrated His love in this; while we were still sinners, Christ died for us (Rom. 5:8). He became the example and lived it out before God. We are called to do the same.
Friends, let us not abandon our holy sacredness for the things of this world. Instead, let us strive to reignite the Holy Spirit’s flame within us and become the light God has called each of us to be. There is a great darkness that is capturing the souls of many. In the words of Kehinde Adetola, pastor of the Jerusalem Light of Hope Church in Nigeria had shared, “… it’s time to depopulate the kingdom of darkness.”
We can only do this with the sacred holiness of Jesus Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.