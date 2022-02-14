INDIANAPOLIS — Junior Jake Gladieux won two events and set a new school record in one of them to highlight Trine University indoor track and field activity in the Gerry England Invitational Saturday at the University of Indianapolis.
Gladieux broke his own school record in winning the men’s 60-meter hurdles in 8.14 seconds. He also won the 200 in 22.48 seconds.
Josh Davis was second in the 60-meter dash in 6.98 seconds, which just missed the school record time.
In other track events, Noah Ballard tied for fifth in the 200 in 2:02.33, Ryan Smith was eighth in the 400 in 52.98 seconds and Ashton Still placed eighth in the mile run at 4:32.64.
In field events for the Thunder, Ben Williams placed second in the long jump at 21 feet, 11 inches and Noah McClellan came home third in the triple jump at 40-9.5.
Theodore Samra was fifth in the weight throw with a toss of 52-6 and Greysen Spohn finished fifth in the high jump at by clearing the bar at 6-2.25. The freshman pair of Nathan Leap and Auburn’s Blake Lude tied for sixth in the pole vault at 11-3.
In the women’s meet, Trine’s best performance came from Valerie Obear. She tied for first in the weight throw with a new personal best throw of 60-3. That was good enough for her to be named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Another strong performance for the Thunder came from Kennedi Sternberg on the long jump. She was first in her flight and tied for second overall with a career-best leap of 17-7.
Haley Livingston placed third in the triple jump at 35-7.25 and Kendallville’s Madelyn Summers was fifth in the shot put at 37-10.
Also in field events, Aubrey Larner tied for sixth in the high jump at 4-11.75 and Pleasant Lake’s Autumn Presley tied for eighth in the pole vault at 9-6.25.
Livingston and Sternberg also turned in top times in track events. Livingston was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.18 seconds while Sternberg placed fifth in the 200 at 27.07 seconds.
Stephanie Hartpence was a fourth-place finisher in the 400 after turning in a time of 1:03.44. Amira Faulkner was seventh in the mile run at 5:24.13, and Marissa Kenney placed eighth in the 800-meter run at 2:28.95.
Trine will send athletes to meets at Hillsdale College in Michigan and at the University of Notre Dame this coming Saturday.
