Football
Fremont, Churubusco football game postponed
FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools announced Friday afternoon that tonight’s varsity football game against Churubusco has been postponed due to a COVID-19 precaution.
In the release Superintendent William Stitt said, “we put the health and safety of our players, coaches and fans at a high priority. We appreciate your patience as we continue to work through this pandemic.”
All other weekend sporting events involving Fremont High School teams will proceed as scheduled.
Ticket refunds will be given if the game cannot be rescheduled for later this season.
DeKalb freshman team defeated
WATERLOO — Columbia City was a 24-14 winner over DeKalb in a freshman game Thursday.
Caden Pettis threw two touchdown passes to Blayde King for the Barons. Dylan Wilson made both extra points and also had an interception on defense.
Liam Gentis was effective running the ball and Damien Eddy made several receptions. Kaden Nack and Wyatt Birch led the defensive line.
DeKalb will host Huntington North next Thursday.
Boys Soccer North Side downs Barons
FORT WAYNE — North Side defeated DeKalb 4-1 in a non-conference match Thursday.
Kellen Exford scored the only goal for the Barons.
DeKalb visits Bellmont Monday.
