The Strand, Kendallville

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (G) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.

Auburn/Garrett

Drive-In, Garrett

Sixteen Candles (PG-13) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 9:15 p.m.

Uncle Buck (PG) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 11 p.m.

The Brokaw, Angola

Caddyshack (R) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday: 12:45, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Sunday: 12:45, 3:15, 6 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:45 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (PG) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday: 12:45, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Sunday: 12:45, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Sunday: 12:45, 3:15, 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Gremlins (PG-13) — 1, 2:15, 4:10, 6:45, 8, 9:30 p.m.

Sing (PG) — 1:05, 2:30, 5:15 p.m.

Back to The Future (PG) — 1:15, 6:40, 9:05 p.m.

Back to The Future: Part II (PG) — 4 p.m.

Back to The Future: Part III (PG) — 1, 3:45, 6:20, 9:20 p.m.

Deep Blue Sea (R) — 1:40, 4:20, 7, 8:20, 9:35 p.m.

Shrek (PG) — 1:45, 3:35, 4:50, 6, 7:10, 9:15 p.m.

The Meg (PG-13) — 3:40, 6:35, 9:25 p.m.

