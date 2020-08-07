The Strand, Kendallville
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (G) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett
Drive-In, Garrett
Sixteen Candles (PG-13) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 9:15 p.m.
Uncle Buck (PG) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 11 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Caddyshack (R) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday: 12:45, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Sunday: 12:45, 3:15, 6 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:45 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
How to Train Your Dragon (PG) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday: 12:45, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Sunday: 12:45, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Sunday: 12:45, 3:15, 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Gremlins (PG-13) — 1, 2:15, 4:10, 6:45, 8, 9:30 p.m.
Sing (PG) — 1:05, 2:30, 5:15 p.m.
Back to The Future (PG) — 1:15, 6:40, 9:05 p.m.
Back to The Future: Part II (PG) — 4 p.m.
Back to The Future: Part III (PG) — 1, 3:45, 6:20, 9:20 p.m.
Deep Blue Sea (R) — 1:40, 4:20, 7, 8:20, 9:35 p.m.
Shrek (PG) — 1:45, 3:35, 4:50, 6, 7:10, 9:15 p.m.
The Meg (PG-13) — 3:40, 6:35, 9:25 p.m.
