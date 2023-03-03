INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued the following statement related to an update on testing of the East Palestine hazardous waste directed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to be transported to Indiana:
“Since yesterday when I directed the third-party testing of any material arriving from the East Palestine train spill, the EPA today provided us a written commitment that any further material scheduled for shipment to Indiana from the East Palestine train spill site will undergo testing to confirm there are no harmful levels of dioxins before heading to Indiana. This is the right decision for the EPA to take this important step,” Holcomb said.
“As for the materials that are already en route prior to the EPA announcement, our teams have been working with the third-party laboratory to expedite the testing of those truck loads which should bear detailed results sometime early next week. Samples are now scheduled to be taken early tomorrow morning, Saturday, March 4, with testing to begin that same day at the Pace Laboratory. The site operator is supportive of this testing and has been cooperative in helping us carry this out. We will share any results with the public in an effort to be open and transparent as soon as they become available,” the governor said.
“I do want to commend the result of strong and constructive collaboration of elected leaders at the local, state and federal level. The advice and communication across the board was critical in reaching this result to provide assurances to our communities. We will continue to provide further updates, as necessary,” Holcomb said.
An Indiana landfill located near Roachdale is certified to take and store toxic waste. Materials cleaned up from the vinyl chloride spill in East Palestine, Ohio, was being shipped to the facility, but caught Hoosier officials off guard as the state received no advance warning from the Environmental Protection Agency that materials were being brought to Indiana.
EPA and landfill officials said previously in a town hall meeting that levels of contamination in the soils being brought to the landfill were significantly lower than federal limits regarding parts per million of contaminants.
Still, that didn’t stop a large and boisterous crowd from showing up and contesting the arrival of the East Palestine waste.
