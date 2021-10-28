ANGOLA — The top three football teams in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association will deal with each other over the final three weeks of the regular season, and it will start on Saturday afternoon at Sprankle-Sprandel Stadium in Albion, Michigan, when Trine hits the road to take on the Britons.
The Thunder (5-2 overall) are tied for first in the MIAA with Hope (6-1) at 3-0, and Albion (6-1) is a game behind at 2-1.
The Flying Dutchmen host the Britons on Nov. 6 in Holland, Michigan. Hope travels to Trine in the final game of the regular season for both teams on Nov. 13. All three leading MIAA contenders also play Alma at some point over the final three weeks before the NCAA announces the Division III playoff teams on Nov. 14.
However, the first big game of the de-facto MIAA round robin will take place in south central Michigan Saturday between the Thunder and the Britons. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcasted online on the Albion Athletics YouTube channel.
Albion was the coaches’ preseason conference favorite and has given the Thunder fits after Trine’s all-time leading rusher Lamar Carswell ended his college career in 2018. The Britons have been the more experienced team in defeating Trine in each of the last two seasons.
Albion’s lone loss this season was a 21-7 setback at Adrian on Oct. 9. The week before in Angola, the Bulldogs gave up nearly twice as many rushing yards to the Thunder (316 to Albion’s 166) in a 36-20 loss.
Adrian turned the ball over three times at Trine on Oct. 2, then only turned the ball over once the following week. The Bulldogs were better offensively at home (375 yards of total offense vs. Albion) than they were on the road (233 yards of total offense vs. Trine).
Albion’s coach Dustin Beurer is a respected offensive coach. With the way offenses are nowadays, it’s difficult to cover all the bases defensively. Still, has Trine’s defense found another gear and can it continue to make the quality adjustments and be consistent to put itself in a position to win the big game?
Defenders like linebackers Kyle Naif and Tyler Pollard and defensive end Jamon Gibson have played big for Trine so far. The Thunder secondary will be challenged by senior quarterback Jack Bush and senior receivers Justin Thomas and Kolby Canfield.
Thomas is arguably the best receiver in the MIAA, catching 35 passes for 642 yards and 11 touchdowns. Canfield has 25 receptions for 298 yards and three touchdowns.
Bush has only played five games and has completed 64% of his passes (76-118) for 1,016 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
The Britons’ top rushers are junior Phillip Jones-Price (80 carries, 448 yards) and senior Jacob Clark (77 carries, 334 yards, 1 touchdown).
The Albion defense is led by linebackers Jeremiah Major, a junior, and Levi Ladd, a senior. Major has 49 total tackles, including 28 solos, 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also has two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Ladd has 39 tackles, including 20 solos and three for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.
Trine’s offensive foundation is on the ground, but is capable of making big plays through the air.
Junior quarterback Alex Price has completed 44% of his passes (59-133) for 1,102 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions. That’s almost 19 yards per completion. He has also ran for 257 yards and four scores.
Junior Xaine Kirby is third in the MIAA in rushing with 620 yards, and he has also scored eight touchdowns. Junior Brandon Kline leads Trine in receiving with 14 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns.
Pollard has 54 total tackles, including 36 assists and five for loss, and a forced fumble. Naif has 52 total tackles, including 27 assists, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown and blocked a punt.
The Thunder are averaging 28.3 yards per kickoff return. Senior Josh Davis leads the way with a 35.7 average in nine attempts and a touchdown. He ran back a kickoff 54 yards against Kalamazoo last week.
