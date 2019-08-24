Aug. 26

Early Ford V8 Cruise-in concert featuring Audie Blaylock and Redline

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St.

More information: dekalboutdoortheater.org

Sept. 6

First Fridays Vibrant Community

Location: Downtown Auburn

More information: information@auburnmainstreet.org

Sept. 7

DeKalb Suicide Awareness and Prevention Task Force present Into the Light

Time: 3-10 p.m.

Location: DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St.

More information: dekalboutdoortheater.org

Sept. 19

Cruise-In to Downtown Auburn

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Around the courthouse square

Sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership, Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street

More information: 260-925-2100

Sept. 21

Dyno Day and Car Cruise-in

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: CJ Racing Engines, 1710 Wayne St.

More information: Chris at 260-927-0700

Cars & Coffee

Time: 9-11 a.m. (every third Saturday of each month)

Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Exhibit Plaza, 1600 S. Wayne St.

More information: 260-925-1444

Oct. 4

First Fridays Spooktoberfest

Location: Downtown Auburn

More information: information@auburnmainstreet.org

Oct. 10

Girls Night Out

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: Downtown Auburn

More information: Emma at 260-908-1391

Oct. 17

Annual Senior Bash

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Kruse Events & Conference Center, 5634 C.R. 11-A

Dinner, entertainment, door prizes and special guest

More information: 260-925-3311

Nov. 1

First Fridays Chocolate Trails

Location: Downtown Auburn

More information: information@auburnmainstreet.org

Nov. 15-16

9th Annual IMTM Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Reunion

Location: Kruse Events & Conference Center, 5634 C.R. 11-A

More information: 260-927-9144 or info@monstermuseum.org

Nov. 23 35th Annual Auburn Classics Lions Club Christmas Stroll

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: Throughout Auburn

See homes and businesses beautifully decorated for the Christmas season

More information: Dr. Ron Ley at 260-927-7921

Nov. 26 Christmas Parade and lighting of Frosty

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Courtyard Park, corner of 7th and Cedar streets

Sponsored by the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street

More information: Mike or Jan at 260-925-3113

Nov. 30 Annual Holiday Festival

Time: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Kruse Events & Conference Center, 5634 C.R. 11-A

Craft show, tree decor contest, museum tour

More information: 260-927-9144

Dec. 6 First Fridays Guy’s Night Out

Location: Downtown Auburn

More information: information@auburnmainstreet.org

Dec. 7 Annual Christmas Bazaar

Time: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Heimach Senior Activity Center, 1800 E. 7th St.

One of the area’s largest bazaars, with music, a bake sale and lunch available

More information: Meg or Kelly at 260-925-3311

Dec. 8 Gingerbread Festival

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Location: Auburn First United Methodist Church, East 7th Street

More information: jama@littlejohnauctions.com or 260-925-2796

Dec. 12 Girls Night Out

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: Downtown Auburn

More information: Emma at 260-908-1391

Dec. 14 Live Drive-Thru Nativity

Time: 6:30-9 p.m.

Location: 1801 N. Main St.

Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, free-will donations accepted for St. Martin’s Health Care

More information: 260-925-2440 or trinitylutheran-auburn.org

Information from the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.

