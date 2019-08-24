Aug. 26
Early Ford V8 Cruise-in concert featuring Audie Blaylock and Redline
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St.
More information: dekalboutdoortheater.org
Sept. 6
First Fridays Vibrant Community
Location: Downtown Auburn
More information: information@auburnmainstreet.org
Sept. 7
DeKalb Suicide Awareness and Prevention Task Force present Into the Light
Time: 3-10 p.m.
Location: DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St.
More information: dekalboutdoortheater.org
Sept. 19
Cruise-In to Downtown Auburn
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Around the courthouse square
Sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership, Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street
More information: 260-925-2100
Sept. 21
Dyno Day and Car Cruise-in
Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location: CJ Racing Engines, 1710 Wayne St.
More information: Chris at 260-927-0700
Cars & Coffee
Time: 9-11 a.m. (every third Saturday of each month)
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Exhibit Plaza, 1600 S. Wayne St.
More information: 260-925-1444
Oct. 4
First Fridays Spooktoberfest
Location: Downtown Auburn
More information: information@auburnmainstreet.org
Oct. 10
Girls Night Out
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Location: Downtown Auburn
More information: Emma at 260-908-1391
Oct. 17
Annual Senior Bash
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Kruse Events & Conference Center, 5634 C.R. 11-A
Dinner, entertainment, door prizes and special guest
More information: 260-925-3311
Nov. 1
First Fridays Chocolate Trails
Location: Downtown Auburn
More information: information@auburnmainstreet.org
Nov. 15-16
9th Annual IMTM Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Reunion
Location: Kruse Events & Conference Center, 5634 C.R. 11-A
More information: 260-927-9144 or info@monstermuseum.org
Nov. 23 35th Annual Auburn Classics Lions Club Christmas Stroll
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Location: Throughout Auburn
See homes and businesses beautifully decorated for the Christmas season
More information: Dr. Ron Ley at 260-927-7921
Nov. 26 Christmas Parade and lighting of Frosty
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Courtyard Park, corner of 7th and Cedar streets
Sponsored by the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street
More information: Mike or Jan at 260-925-3113
Nov. 30 Annual Holiday Festival
Time: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location: Kruse Events & Conference Center, 5634 C.R. 11-A
Craft show, tree decor contest, museum tour
More information: 260-927-9144
Dec. 6 First Fridays Guy’s Night Out
Location: Downtown Auburn
More information: information@auburnmainstreet.org
Dec. 7 Annual Christmas Bazaar
Time: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Heimach Senior Activity Center, 1800 E. 7th St.
One of the area’s largest bazaars, with music, a bake sale and lunch available
More information: Meg or Kelly at 260-925-3311
Dec. 8 Gingerbread Festival
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Location: Auburn First United Methodist Church, East 7th Street
More information: jama@littlejohnauctions.com or 260-925-2796
Dec. 12 Girls Night Out
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Location: Downtown Auburn
More information: Emma at 260-908-1391
Dec. 14 Live Drive-Thru Nativity
Time: 6:30-9 p.m.
Location: 1801 N. Main St.
Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, free-will donations accepted for St. Martin’s Health Care
More information: 260-925-2440 or trinitylutheran-auburn.org
Information from the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.
