Let’s spend the summer digging into scripture. I plan to go through 1 & 2 Thessalonians for several weeks.
We are beginning with 1 Thessalonians 1 this week. This is a letter from Paul that He is writing to the church at Thessalonica. They are new followers of Christ. He is writing to encourage them. We all need a little encouragement, don’t we?
1 Thessalonians 1: 2-3
2 We give thanks to God always for all of you, constantly mentioning you in our prayers, 3 remembering before our God and Father your work of faith and labor of love and steadfastness of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ.
Paul always has a way of making the reader feel at ease. I appreciate how he reminds us to give thanks to God for the people in our lives and mention others in our prayers. So, Paul’s relationship with the church was complicated. Many have that same kind of thing going on when it comes to church life. You would mark a box on a form that states it is complicated.
Paul teaches us to be grateful for others, even and especially with complications! That is the hard stuff about faith. He was leaning into the messy and doing things a different way. He goes on to notice the good they are doing in their lives. Later in the letter, he will have a stern moment about their wrongdoings, but he can see the good and the bad! That is something to strive for, to be sure.
So many times, we think the worst, so we see the worst. What happens if we attempt to see everyone through the filter of all people are beloved children of God? Paul was gifted at that, and if we lean into his letters this summer, we can learn some powerfully essential ways to love and to hold accountability.
Something I noticed in my study was the appearance of three specific words. When we look at vs. 3, we see the following: remembering before our God he goes on to and Father your work of faith and labor of love and steadfastness of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ. Paul will write about these words later; faith, love, and hope in 1 Corinthians 13. This is just a Bible-nerd moment, but I love seeing the connection between things. I hope you do as well.
Returning to the passage in vs. 5, it states this … because our gospel came to you not simply with words but also with power, with the Holy Spirit and deep conviction.
Something we need to remember at all times is that the Word of God, the Gospels, and all of the things we are given within the Word are not just words, they are messages on wisdom, how to live, examples of what to do, and not to do and the list goes on and on.
This summer, let’s spend time with sweet tea and Jesus! I will be here next week with 1 Thessalonians 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.