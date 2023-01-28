ANGOLA — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Purdue Extension-Steuben County will be hosting a Statewide Virtual Pesticide Applicator Recertification Program.
This program is only offered at verified host sites, where the program will be on a live streaming platform.
In effort to ensure safe food and water supplies in Indiana, the Office of the Indiana State Chemist requires all individuals who apply pesticides of any kind to be educated and certified on their use.
In order to maintain their state license, private applicators are required to earn three credits over the course of five years by participating in continuing education courses offered by Purdue Extension.
In Steuben County, the program will be located in the Board Room of the Community Center at 317 S Wayne Street in Angola, 9-11:00 a.m.
Program topics will include: 2023 weed management update, Bt corn traits: cost vs. benefit analysis, and an Office of the Indiana State Chemist update.
Sponsored by the Indiana Corn & Soybean Alliance, there are no fees associated with credits for this course.
Make reservations by Feb. 3 to the Purdue Extension Office at 668-1000, ext. 1400.
Those that do not currently hold a license but wish to learn more can visit oisc.purdue.edu or reach out to the Steuben County Ag & Natural Resources Extension Educator, Reba Wicker, at 668-1000, ext. 1400.
