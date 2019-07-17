City and county officials can point to several improvements that resulted from the first comprehensive plan the local governments developed together, and said they expect to see a similar impact from the next version.
Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne want to start work on the next version next January and are issuing a request for proposals from consulting teams to help with that. The proposals are due July 16.
Their first jointly created comprehensive plan, called Plan-it Allen, was adopted in 2007. They said in a statement many elements of the plan have been accomplished or have become outdated.
The next version of the plan will:
• create a shared vision for future growth and development,
• encompass meaningful and inclusive public engagement
• identify stakeholders
• establish clear guidance with a user-friendly document
• establish an achievable implementation plan
In addition to Allen County and Fort Wayne, the next version of the comprehensive plan will provide guidance for Huntertown, Grabill, Monroeville and Woodburn.
There is nothing in the Indiana Code saying counties and the cities within them must update comprehensive plans, but Sarah Jones, a principal planner for the Allen County Department of Planning Services, said the state recommends that take place every 10 years.
“So that is not required,” she said. “Most communities just update every five to 10 years — it depends.”
Kim Bowman, executive director of the Allen County Department of Planning Services, mentioned the alignment of city and county zoning ordinances, the adoption of consistent traffic infrastructure standards and the updating of building ordinances for minor subdivisions not served by public sewer as Plan-it Allen strategies that brought about improvement.
The county building ordinance update was completed in 2008 and the development of consistent standards for pedestrian traffic infrastructure was accomplished in 2014, when the county lengthened the width of requirements for new sidewalks by a foot so their new 5-foot width would be same as the city’s Bowman said.
By 2014, the city and county zoning ordinances were 90% to 95% aligned, “somewhat from the comprehensive plan, somewhat in response to the city and the county land use management departments merging,” she said.
Another important Plan-it Allen strategy was to continue the viability of strategic community and economic development assets, Bowman said.
“One way we did that was through the development of the airport overlay district,” she said. “Both Fort Wayne and Allen County adopted the same standard for development around both Smith Field and Fort Wayne International Airport so that incompatible development would not affect airport operations.
“For example, there was a housing development that was proposed near Fort Wayne International and the airport was very concerned about that and the developer actually withdrew the request for the housing development,” Bowman said.
“But we worked with the airport authority, and (its airports executive director) Scott Hinderman specifically, and his consultants in developing these standards for developing along the airport,” she said.
An important step toward updating the comprehensive plan will take place when Greater Fort Wayne rolls out this
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.