AUBURN — Due to the generosity of the Curiosity Shop in Garrett, the DeKalb County Health Department’s 2020 Drive-Through Free Flu Vaccine Clinic and Food Drive has been rescheduled, county officials said.
The department last week had canceled the clinic, saying vaccine had not been donated this year. Nearly 200 people received flu shots during last year’s drive-through clinic.
“The Curiosity Shop and its lady volunteers, because of so many donations to them, wanted to give back to the DeKalb County community residents,” said a news release from the Health Department. “They graciously stepped forward and offered to pay for the influenza vaccine for our drive-through flu clinic.”
A modified drive-through clinic has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on South Union Street in Auburn.
The vaccine available will be only for adults, 18 years of age and older. Free flu vaccine for DeKalb County school-aged children and their families will provided at a series of separate clinics listed below.
At the drive-through clinic, a regular quadrivalent vaccine will be administered. Vaccinations will be given until 2 p.m. or the supply is gone.
Due to the last-minute planning, the drive-through will be modified this year, but participants will still drive through, receive their vaccinations in their arms and drive away. People coming to the clinic are asked to wear short sleeves.
For those interested, freewill donations of dried foods, canned goods or cash will be collected for the Community Care Food Pantry at the Garrett United Methodist Church.
The Health Department also is hosting free flu-only vaccine clinics for DeKalb County school-aged children and their families on five dates in October. Appointments are required, and no walk-ins will be accepted. People can call the Health Department at 925-2220 to schedule appointments. The department asksthat anyone over the age of 8 wear a face mask and that everyone maintain social distancing.
Dates for the child and family clinics at the Health Department, 220 E. 7th St., Auburn:
• Oct. 7 — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Oct. 14 — 2:15-6 p.m.;
• Oct. 20 — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Oct. 22 — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and
• Oct. 29 —9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
