A lot has changed for Addison Agen since she made it to the December 2017 finale of the hit NBC series “The Voice.”
Finishing as runner-up in the multi-week competition, she returned to Fort Wayne to great fanfare and two sold-out shows at the Embassy Theatre. She was in demand and anxious to start capitalizing on her now-national fan base. Although she had already self-released an album before her appearance on the talent show, she was ready to get to work on what she considered her real first album. But in the midst of that process, she moved on, feeling the songs and the recording situation no longer suited her growing maturity and wider range of life experiences.
“Last year I was working on an album but decided to change course,” said Agen. “I wanted to focus more on writing and have been working on all new songs that we’re planning to record in a studio in Michigan. These songs are more of a leap for me because most of the songs on the previous project were written before I was even on ‘The Voice.’ Only three or four were written during or after ‘The Voice.’ These new songs reflect my growth into being a woman. I know what I’m talking about, and I’m comfortable with what I’m talking about. This is the first thing I’m really putting out, and I want it to be impactful. Not just at a surface level.”
Her confidence as a songwriter has left her willing and able to tackle some more personal and global topics in her songs.
“There have been a few things I’ve been bold enough to speak on,” she said. “I went through a breakup so there are stories about that, those raw feelings in the aftermath of that. There are more personal things like the #MeToo movement, addressing all of that. I also write about finding peace in chaos. I wrote a song called ‘When the Morning Comes’ because praise God no matter what is going on, the morning will always come. There’s always a new day.”
Her plans to go to Michigan to record this fall come on the heels of another recent experience in Michigan, one that saw the young singer-songwriter serving as opening act for Bob Seger for four of his six recent concerts in Detroit.
“His management had taken an interest in me and my band,” said Agen. “They eventually asked if I’d open those four shows, and those shows were like a dream. We were playing in front of 15,000 people each night, which was bizarre. It was a great experience to work with my band at those shows because they have so much respect for me, which is new for me, and they were so stoked to be there. And Bob’s crew was so great. I’ve always been scared of crews, but they were so open-hearted and welcoming. And they really enjoyed the music. People really seemed to love it. One day we were doing a sound check, and I was singing a song when Bob came out and was dancing and clapping along. He was so nice.”
While making plans for a new album and rubbing elbows with rock royalty is all very glamorous, Agen has had some more typical teenage distractions. She spent the summer working at a camp in Minnesota, and she continues her online school work, which took the place of her schooling at Concordia Lutheran High School after her career demands interfered with a more traditional school day. She graduates in December, which leaves her with a few more months of juggling school work with recording.
She isn’t sure of the release date for the album she has yet to record, but she agreed that a date of 2020 sounded realistic. For now.
She may not know the release date, but she is anxious to get to working on that album.
“I haven’t toured the studio yet, but I’ve seen pictures and have talked to people who have recorded there. It’s a cozy, warm environment where it’s all about the music, and that’s exactly what I want. I’m just so ready to start recording this album. I’ve taken a lot of time to get to this, and I’m super excited to see what comes of it.”
