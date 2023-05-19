AVON — Boys from the East Noble TUF Wrestling Club had big weekends two weeks ago at the Indiana State Wrestling Association Freestyle and Greco and Girls Freestyle State Finals, which was held at Avon High School May 5-7.
Henry Riesen won the Triple Crown. He won state titles in folkstyle, freestyle and greco roman wrestling in the age 10-and-under 63-pound class.
Sebastian Valle won state titles in folkstyle and freestyle in the 6-and-under 50/55 class. The freestyle title came at 55 pounds.
Also in freestyle wrestling, Brooks Riesen was first in the 6U 45-pound class and Leo Riesen was second in the 10U 53-pound class.
All three Riesen boys are the sons of East Noble High School wrestling coach Sam Riesen.
