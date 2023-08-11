LAGRANGE —Clifford Howard Lindley, 92, of LaGrange, Indiana, went home on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, to his Lord and Shepherd Jesus, to the place where joy will never end.
Howard was born Feb. 2, 1931, to Clifford H. and Olive U. (Chambers) Lindley, near Salem, Indiana.
On June 15, 1952, in Washington County, Indiana, he married Barbara L. Blount; she preceded him in death on July 7, 2017.
Their children are James (Un Hui) Lindley, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, John (Meda) Lindley, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Kenneth Lindley (deceased) and David Keith Lindley (died at birth). Howard is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Barb Brugh; his 11 grandchildren, Lovina Lindley, Jacob (Kate) Lindley, Bethany Lindley, Andrea Lindley, Meredith (Ryan) Sachs, Marie Wolf, Michaela (Josh) Norris, Kendell (Kenneth) Duncan, Michael Lindley, LouAnna Stacey and Michael Thompson; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank Lindley, near Salem, Indiana.
Howard was a graduate of Salem High School in Salem, Indiana, Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana, and Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Howard was devoted to God and lived out what he believed. He was a pastor in the United Methodist Church, and before that, an assistant chaplain in the Army during the Korean War.
He spent his life walking with God and serving God by helping other people work through their own lives and spiritual journeys. He was really good at knowing how to talk with people and made a difference in a lot of people's lives. At the end, he was like Saint Paul, near his end, when he said, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith (2 Tim 4:7)."
He loved people, he was cheerful and gave everyone a smile, and he made the world around him better. Everyone who knew him can tell stories about how Howard made a difference in their life.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, from 2-5 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, with the Revs. Gregory Waggoner and Jean Ness officiating.
The burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Indiana, where military rites will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to Howe United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 206, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
