Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.