SALEM, Va. — Trine University’s softball team made its debut in the NCAA Division III National Finals championship series on Monday afternoon and lost to top-seeded Christopher Newport, Virginia, 6-3 in the opening game of the best-of-3 series at Moyer Sports Complex.
The Captains (46-1) took control with a five-run fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead. They created havoc with a couple of bunts, then ended the big inning with a grand slam home run to left from first baseman Kaitlyn Hasty with two outs to break a 2-2 tie.
The Thunder made an error after Natalie Carmichael laid down a sacrifice bunt, and CNU runners ended up on second and third with no one out. Then charging Thunder first baseman Ashley Swartout looked pinch runner Kensley Hess briefly back to third after Sarah Proctor laid down a bunt. That look was enough for the speedy Proctor to beat Swartout’s throw to first, and the bases were loaded.
After Trine starting pitcher Adrienne Rosey (16-8) struck out Maddie Hool for the first out of the inning, Captain Caitlin Abernethy drew a bases loaded walk to tie the game at 2.
The Thunder (35-12) took a 2-1 lead in the fourth with two runs.
Taylor Murdock reached on an error to start the inning, then Amanda Prather singled up the middle. After Swartout struck out, Scarlett Elliott laid down a squeeze bunt that scored Murdock. Elliott reached for a single because first base was uncovered, but Prather was thrown out between third base and home plate as she tried to catch Christopher Newport too relaxed during the play.
Then freshman second baseman Emma Beyer singled down the leftfield line to score Elliott.
Thunder senior Mercede Daugherty singled to left with two outs in the sixth inning to score Prather.
Prather had two hits for Trine. Murdock reached base three times, including twice on errors. She was hit by a pitch for the 14th time this season in the fifth inning. That is a new single season program record, breaking the old mark of 13 by Alison Lang in the 2016 season.
The Thunder outhit Christopher Newport 7-6, but had their winning streak stopped at 20 games. Each team had only one earned run.
Game two will be today at 11 a.m. Trine must win to force a third and deciding game to be played today at 1:30 p.m.
Both teams are trying to win their first national championship in program history.
Trine 5, Berry (Ga.) 0
In a national semifinal game Sunday afternoon, Anna Koeppl and Lauren Clausen combined on a six-hit shutout for the Thunder, and the Trine offense made the Vikings pay for both of the errors they made.
In the bottom of the second inning, pinch runner Emily Wheaton scored on Mercede Daugherty’s squeeze bunt. Then Emma Beyer scored from second on the same play when the throw to first from Berry starting pitcher Emily Whitehead was dropped.
In the fifth inning, Trine’s inning was extended when shortstop Shelby Daniel lost the handle of Taylor Murdock’s grounder with two outs. Then Amanda Prather hit a three-run home run off Berry reliever Blair Hall.
Clausen (6-0) pitched the final three and two-thirds innings to get the win in relief. She entered the game with Vikings on second and third with one out in the fourth and got out of trouble in two pitches, inducing a pop out to second base from Hall for the second out and a pop out to shortstop from Abby Gamble for the third out.
Clausen only allowed two hits, walked a batter and had one strikeout.
