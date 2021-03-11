ALBION — Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers had an area of Hidden Diamonds Park which needed a controlled burn to rejuvenate that parcel of land which was planted by Pheasants Forever.
He could have done it Monday. Instead, he chose Tuesday morning.
“It wasn’t as windy,” Myers said of the decision.
Myers also had an area that was bordered on one side by green grass and by a damp field on the other. He and workers stayed with the fire, which was approximately 16-20 feet wide and nearly a mile long. Myers also had a water tank at the ready, and had notified county dispatch and Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber ahead of time.
In short, he used some common sense.
That kind of common sense was apparently in short supply on Monday. Dry conditions and gusty winds led to 21 out-of-control grass fires in Noble County that day, according to Kendallville Police Department Clerk Tonya Evard.
At one point, the Kendallville Fire Department was called to fight multiple blazes at once, stretching its available firefighters to the max.
“We’re limited in manpower now — especially in the day time,” Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said.
The department relies heavily on volunteers, and many of those are not available in the daytime.
Having to split crews between fire scenes diminishes the department’s ability to effectively fight the fires, McKinley said.
Not to mention that it draws almost all of the city’s fire responders out of the city, since most grass fires occur outside of the city.
“We’ve taken our resources away from our central population,” McKinley said.
McKinley said approximately half of Noble County’s medical runs come from Kendallville, and with firefighters already occupied fighting grass fires, response times to potentially life-threatening medical issues could be delayed.
The Albion Fire Department, which does not have any full-time firefighters, was sent to battle five of those 21 grass fires between noon and 6 p.m. Monday.
A few factors played into Monday’s rash of grass fires, according to McKinley and Amber.
For one, there is not a lot of moisture on the ground currently since the snow melted a week ago. Without rain, vegetation has not been able to green up, making it dry and more susceptible to catching fire.
“We don’t have any moisture,” McKinley said. “People have to think. There’s plenty of fuel out there now. There’s plenty of time to burn. Just wait.”
Another huge factor is the wind. Monday saw gusts and continuously high wind speeds.
“The wind is the biggest thing,” Amber said. “It’s 100% the biggest thing. Wait until it’s not windy.”
Another factor is people being careless. Amber said all of the fires his department responded involved blazes which had been left unattended.
“Pay attention to it,” Amber said. “Don’t leave it unattended.”
People will start a fire and then get busy doing something else.
“The next thing they know, 30 minutes later their neighbor’s field is on fire,” McKinley said.
McKinley offered four tips for outdoor burning:
• Don’t leave the fire unattended
• Don’t burn when it is windy or gusty
• Don’t burn in areas which are surrounded by dry vegetation
• Always have proper equipment to extinguish a blaze that threatens to get out of control. This equipment can include shovels, rakes and a water source such as a garden hose.
Grass fires put firefighters and their equipment in harm’s way. Too many times, an out-of-control grass fire will reach a tree line. Once in the trees, firefighters often can no longer reach it with hoses from their trucks and have to put boots on the ground to fight it with portable water packs and shovels and rakes.
With winds that can charge direction quickly, this puts firefighters in extra danger.
