TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Churubusco at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
DeKalb at Fremont, 4:30 p.m. (complete suspended dual from Aug. 14)
PREP FOOTBALL
Snider at East Noble, 7 p.m.
DeKalb at Garrett, 7 p.m.
Adams Central at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wawasee at West Noble, 7 p.m.
Angola at Leo, 7 p.m.
Central Noble at Woodlan, 7 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Bronson (Mich.), 7 p.m.
Fremont at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Westview, Central Noble, Churubusco, Fremont, West Noble, Lakeland, Garrett, Oak Farm Montessori and Hamilton at Prairie Heights Panther Run, 9 a.m.
Angola and Lakewood Park at DeKalb Baron Classic, 9:30 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Central Noble, Churubusco at Prairie Heights Panther Run, 9 a.m.
DeKalb, Eastside at Baron Classic, 9:30 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fremont at Bremen Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
East Noble, Lakeland at Prairie Heights Classic, 9 a.m.
DeKalb, Cent. Noble, Eastside at Westview Invite, 9 a.m.
Hamilton at Southern Wells 4-Way Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Concord at Angola, 10 a.m.
West Noble at Wawasee, 5 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Elkhart Christian at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Northrop at Angola, 10 a.m.
Bethany Christian at Central Noble, 10 a.m.
East Noble at West Noble, 2 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola, Fremont, Lakeland, Central Noble, West Noble at Westview Invitational, 1 p.m.
