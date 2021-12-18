Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, Eastside High School Cabaret Theater.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
4:30 p.m. — Auburn Common Council and Board of Public Works and Safety, joint executive session, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St., for the purpose of discussing the purchase and/or lease of real property.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo. The agenda includes: district calendars; COVID-19 update; and high school courses for the 2022-23 school year. The public is invited to attend the meeting virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. A closed executive session to discuss personnel and safety will take place after the regular meeting.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Historic Depot, 485 Van Vleek St. Meeting will resume from where it was suspended on Dec. 14.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St. A closed executive session to interview a prospective applicant for the position of police officer will take place immediately following the regular meeting.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
