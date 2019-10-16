KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Common Council will wait a couple more weeks to transfer the deed to the former Kendallville Middle School, after a request was made by Robert Probst Tuesday night.
Probst, who is president of the learning center board of directors, spoke on behalf of the board saying the nonprofit needs time to make sure everything is in order with the transfer.
He said they recently received two clarifications to their IRS designation as a 501©3, which clears up all the paperwork issues.
“On Friday we reviewed the status of the project and decided we needed more time,” Probst said. “We want everything to be lined up appropriately, this is a significant event. I feel this is prudent and not harmful.”
With that said the council approved the stay in signing over the title of the building. The item will be placed on the agenda for the Nov. 6 council meeting.
During Tuesday’s meeting the Nov. 5 council meeting was moved to Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., because of Election Day.
“I am glad it will be done and done right,” said councilman Jim Dazey.
In February, city officials signed two contracts — one with East Noble School Corp. and one with the Dekko Foundation — in order to take ownership of the middle school property.
Through those agreements, Kendallville agreed to hold the building until such a time when a new community learning center nonprofit was set up and able to take the property. In the meanwhile, Kendallville pledged to spend $0 in tax dollars, with any and all holding costs to be paid for by Dekko.
In the past eight months, significant work has been taking place at the middle school to prep it for its new life.
Interior renovations are ongoing, with construction crews transforming the building from its previous school use to set up rooms and officers for its new nonprofit mission.
Outside, crews have been making improvements to the grounds. That’s included tearing down the chain-link fence on the parking lot, patching the lot and doing exterior landscaping to brighten up the property.
Brad Gehring and Curb Appeal has taken on the outdoor work, while inside Diehm Construction, J.O. Mory and Big C Lumber have been providing labor and materials for the interior job.
In other business Tuesday night:
• New salary ordinances were approved along with the city budget on third reading.
News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz contributed to this report.
