ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County board of education approved the hiring of Pete Henderson as Angola High School’s softball coach at its Tuesday meeting.
Henderson was an assistant volleyball coach at Angola and Prairie Heights high schools, and is very familiar with softball. His daughter Lauren Henderson was an Indiana All-Star for the Hornets in 2015.
Prep Swimming Knights girls win in opener
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls swimming team won its first meet of the season Wednesday night, defeating Fort Wayne North Side 149-20.
Across 12 events, ten Knights claimed first-place finishes for East Noble: Paige Anderson (200 yard medley relay in 1:56.64, 500 freestyle in 6:19.33, 100 backstroke in 1:19.15 and 400 free relay in 4:43.46), Khloe Pankop (200 medley relay in 1:56.64, 200 individual medley in 2:53.73, 200 free relay in 2:04.41 and 100 breaststroke in 1:23.88), Corinne Wells (200 medley relay in 1:56.64, 50 free in 29.29, 100 free in 1:06.38 and 200 free relay in 2:04.41), Meagan Kabrich (200 medley relay in 1:56.64 and 400 free relay in 4:43.46), Madison Brayton (200 and 400 free relays in 2:04.41 and 4:43.46), Naomi Schroeder (200 free in 2:33.36), Lily Meyer (1 meter diving with a score of 241.35), Jenna Schooley (100 fly in 1:34.43), Sydney Burke (200 free relay in 2:04.41) and Kylee Savoie (400 free relay in 4:43.46).
In addition, the Knights had 12 secon- place finishes and eight third-place finishes.
Prep Wrestling Prairie Heights opens with a win
COLUMBIA CITY — Class 1A top-ranked Prairie Heights opened its season with a 39-31 victory over Class 3A ninth-ranked Columbia City Wednesday.
Freshman Brock Hagewood (132 pounds), Matt Levitz (138) and Sam Levitz (145) had pins for the Panthers down the final stretch to secure the win for the visitors.
College Basketball Thunder women survive against Benedictine
LISLE, Ill. — The No. 3 Trine University women’s basketball team avoided its first defeat of the season, beating Benedictine University 63-50 on the road.
The Thunder (3-0) led the Eagles (1-3) 26-22 at the halftime break but trailed 38-37 after the third.
Trine outscored Benedictine 26-11 over the final 10 minutes of the game .
Tara Bieniewicz led all scorers with 23 points, going 5-10 from the three point line and 6-6 at the free throw line.
Kelsy Taylor was second for the team with nine points, while Sam Underhill finished with six and led the team in rebounds with eight.
The Thunder travel to Wisconsin Saturday and Sunday to play UW–Stout and UW–Eau Claire at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. respectively.
College Cross Country Pay to enter park for NCAA D3 national meet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trine University’s women’s cross country team will run in the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships Saturday at noon at Tom Sawyer Park.
There are no presale tickets, but spectators will be charged $10 per person to enter Tom Sawyer Park.
Both the men’s and women’s races will be livestreamed with live results appearing at ncaa.com.
For more information, check the national meet’s Championship Central page on the Spalding (Ky.) University athletics website, spaldingathletics.com.
Middle School Basketball CN, Garrett split boys’ contests
GARRETT — Central Noble’s eighth grade boys team defeated Garrett 35-12 on Tuesday while the Locomotive seventh graders topped the Cougars 40-15.
In the eighth grade game, CN led 12-0 after one quarter and 28-3 at the half.
Simeon Gard had 13 points, 12 rebounds and a steal for the Cougars (1-1). Nick Freeman had eight points, five boards and three steals. Kyle Knafel hit two long three-pointers for his six points. He also had three rebounds and three assists.
In the seventh grade contest, Alex Scott had seven points and Landen Burkhart scored six for Central Noble.
Both Cougar teams will host East Noble this evening.
