Four people reported arrested over weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Amanda D. Droste, 31, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested on S.R. 120 and Van Guilder Road, Fremont, on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Tyler J. Gamble, 26, of the 16000 block of LaPaloma Court, Noblesville, arrested on North Wayne Street at Wendell Jacob Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Donald E. Thorndyke, 48, of the 25000 block of Bogen Road, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested in the 6000 block of North C.R. 1070W, Orland, on charges of misdemeanor intimidation and harassment.
• Winter L. Westlake, 18, of the 3800 block of South C.R. 1175E, LaGrange, arrested on West Mill Street at North Superior Street on a fugitive warrant.
