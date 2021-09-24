BUTLER — Eastside’s seniors played big roles in their team’s four-set, senior night win over Westview at Butler Thursday.
Mataya Bireley led the Blazers with seven kills. Skyelar Kessler had a team-best 21 digs, followed by classmate Madi Snyder, who had 18.
Kessler and Whittney Pfefferkorn had four aces each, and fellow senior Josie Richman added three.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-15, 19-25, 26-24.
Westview got 13 kills, one solo block and three block assists from junior Lucy Rensberger. Freshman Kylie Yoder had 12 assists and sophomore Mia Bontrager added 10. Senior Alexys Antal led the Warriors with 20 digs.
The Blazers jumped out to leads of 6-1 and 14-6 in the first set. Four straight aces by Pfefferkorn pushed that margin to 23-13 before a Bireley tip ended the first set in the hosts’ favor.
Bireley had an ace and a kill to cap off a 25-15 set two win.
Westview showed it had plenty of fight left, however.
Rensberger got a block and a tip, and Bontrager delivered three aces to put the visitors comfortably in front 12-4.
Eastside got within five, 24-19, on a Richman kill, but the hosts hit their next spike out of play to send it to another set.
Neither team could assert dominance over the other in the fourth set, with 12 ties, including 17-all.
A Richman ace, a Bireley tip and an Eastside block put the hosts in front 21-17.
Not so fast, Rensberger said.
She collected three kills and Yoder added an ace to forge the final tie at 24-all.
Eastside junior Haley Wies got two blocks, including a critical one to give her team a 25-24 lead late before the match ended on a Westview error.
Eastside won the reserve match 25-17, 25-19.
