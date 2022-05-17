LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trine sophomore pitcher Adrienne Rosey was selected to the NCAA Division III Region VII first team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, and junior centerfielder Ellie Trine was picked to the region’s second team.
The NFCA all-region teams were announced on Monday.
Rosey is 13-7 with a 1.07 earned run average. She has appeared in 22 games, started in 14 of those contests, and threw 10 complete games, including two no-hitters. In 104 and two-thirds innings, The Schoolcraft, Michigan, resident has allowed 60 hits and 25 runs (16 earned), struck out 133 and only walked 11 batters.
Rosey was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year and was picked the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA D3 Angola Regional this past weekend.
Trine leads the Thunder in batting average (.412), on-base percentage (.500) and hits (54). The Kokomo resident still has not made an error this season in 52 fielding chances.
Trine also had 39 runs scored, 19 runs batted in, 18 walks, 12 doubles and nine stolen bases.
Rosey and Trine will be considered for selection for the three NFCA Division III All-American teams that will be announced this coming Tuesday.
Rosey, Trine and the Thunder will take on Case Western Reserve, Ohio, in the best-of-3 Angola Super Regional Friday and Saturday. Game 1 will start at 2 p.m. on Friday and SportONE/Parkview Softball Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.