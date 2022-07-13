ALBION — The Central Noble High School athletic department announced on July 6 that Brittani Bodey will be its new varsity volleyball coach.
Bodey is the daughter-in-law of Cougars boys basketball coach John Bodey and is in her 13th season coaching club volleyball at Fort Wayne Volleyball Club. This will be her first opportunity to be a varsity high school head coach and she replaces Jennifer Senftleben, who went 2-26 in her lone season at CN.
Bodey has coached volleyball at Garrett, Woodlan and Northrop high schools and in the junior high ranks for Woodlan and Blackhawk Christian. She has worked with varsity players at her high school stops.
Bodey played three seasons of volleyball and one season of basketball at Taylor University-Fort Wayne. She is also a 2006 graduate of Heritage High School, where she played volleyball, basketball and track and field.
Bodey studied education and early education at Taylor-Fort Wayne, the University of Saint Francis and Ivy Tech. She also attended Ravenscroft Beauty College and is currently self-employed as a hair stylist for A-Force Hair Design.
