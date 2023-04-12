KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville police have responded to a shots-fired incident at Drake Terrace apartments.
"All residents are to avoid the area near Drake Terrace Apartments reference shots fired," the City of Kendallville put out in a public alert at 8:08 p.m.
Drake Terrace Apartments are located east of S.R. 3 between the highway and Weston Avenue. The apartments are laid out in a U-shaped development with Berry Lane and Briarwood Lane.
A baseball game at East Noble High School was called off after sixth innings and attendees at the high school were told to shelter in place.
KPC News TV news partner WANE-15 reported that multiple unmarked police vehicles were flying up S.R. 3 toward Kendallville from Fort Wayne to assist in the response.
