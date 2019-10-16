Jason Bodnar is founder, president and CEO of Engage Games since February. He also teaches physics and computer science at DeKalb High School.
How would you describe Engage Games and its latest creation, Element Poker?
Engage Games is a company dedicated to making unique card and board games based on real science. I loved science and poker for quite awhile, and merging the two in some way made sense to me. Element Poker allows players to seamlessly learn about 52 key chemical elements while playing whatever variant of poker they prefer. You can learn more about the game at www.element.poker.
What led you to become a high school science teacher and how did that eventually lead to becoming a card game creator as well?
I’ve always liked science, and after originally considering optometry decided that teaching suited me better. I’ve been a teacher for over 12 years and in education 16, and I wouldn’t change it for anything.
Over the past couple of years, I really started to get into other games besides poker, and this led to a bit of a board game addiction.
I decided that Element Poker was something I could develop and have my chemistry students provide feedback on since it was a product that I hoped would end up in classrooms as well as (on) game tables.
How have you been marketing Element Poker and how would you describe its Kickstarter campaign backers? Are most of them teachers?
So, it’s hard to know if my backers are mostly teachers at this point. I’ve had just a handful of backers preorder the classroom set of five copies of the game.
One of the things that’s really inspiring is that backers have literally been from all over the world. I really enjoy being a part of something that’s international and shows people’s willingness to support something no matter where the idea came from.
I’ve been using some marketing on social media to people like me that enjoy science, card games, and supporting projects through crowdfunding.
What is ahead for Engage Games, and what subject is it likely to tackle next with a card game?
I’m considering other varieties of poker that would also be educational. I don’t want to commit to which type I may end up going with just yet.
What do you like about your work as a teacher and as an entrepreneur?
I love teaching for a lot of reasons. Every year I get to have an impact on new students, and my job is never the same. My students at DeKalb are awesome.
I run the board game club and am an assistant speech team coach and these are fun ways to connect with students outside of a regular class. This year I started teaching computer science.
As an entrepreneur, I love the challenge of building something from the ground up. I push my students to try new things and not be afraid to fail, and I think starting a new company and product is a great way to model that for them.
What moments stand out so far with the startup and development of Engage Games?
It’s been really fun and rewarding to connect with freelance designers and see things come to fruition.
I’m very excited about the logo for Engage Games and the artwork for Element Poker, which were both done by different people in other countries that I connected with on the internet.
We live in a time when ideas and projects can truly be international and this really inspires me.
What advice have you found particularly helpful in starting and developing Engage Games?
Have a sense of urgency while maintaining patience.
It takes time to grow a new company, and it can be difficult to stay patient when you’re passionate about an idea. If an idea has legs and you treat people the right way, your company has a good shot at success.
Interview with Doug LeDuc.
