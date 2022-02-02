GARRETT — Grady B. Holifield, 77, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
Grady was born July 20, 1944, in Lackey, Kentucky.
Grady was a veteran of the United States Army and had worked at Auburn Gear.
Grady was a member of the Garrett American Legion Post 178 and the Garrett Eagles 1357.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Gary Cantrell, of Paintsville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Alexis and Austin Cantrell; half-sister, Nadine Kuhn, of Ohio; former wife, Vickie Holifield, of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Holifield; mother, Edith Holifield; and a sister, Patricia Vanauken.
No services will be held for Mr. Holifield.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
