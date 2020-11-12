M.S. Basketball
Garrett 6th grade boys down WN
Garrett’s sixth grade boys basketball teams swept West Noble Thursday, winning 33-6 in the “A” game and 7-2 in the “B” game.
In the “A” game, Ben Sprague had three points for the Chargers and Trevor Martin scored two points.
In the “B” contest, Michael Zorn had West Noble’s two points.
College Basketball Thunder men tame Lions
CINCINNATI — Trine University’s men’s basketball team defeated Mount St. Joseph 81-45 Friday night.
The Thunder shot 59% percent from the field (19-32) and had nine different players score in the first half in taking a 45-22 halftime lead.
Trine had five players score in double figures for the game, led by Nick Bowman with 17 points, three assists and two steals.
Mitchell Geller had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for the Thunder. Aiden Warzecha and freshman Mason Loeffler each had 11 points. Freshman Emmanuel Mengnanglo added 10 points, six blocks and four rebounds off the bench. East Noble graduate Brent Cox chipped in six points and seven rebounds.
Brady Thomas had 16 points and five rebounds for the Lions.
