Marion man faces murder charge in connection with state trooper’s death
AUBURN — The driver involved in a crash that claimed the life of an Indiana State Police officer on Interstate 69 near Auburn on March 3 has been charged with murder.
The crash claimed the life of Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, of Auburn.
Formal charges against the suspect driver, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of the 1100 block of West National Avenue, Marion, were filed Thursday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
In addition to the murder charge, Sands also is charged with resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer, a Level 2 felony; operating with a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe is seeking the penalty of life imprisonment without parole.
Police said videos and witnesses show and describe Sands as driving into the median on I-69 and striking Trooper Bailey.
Judge Adam Squiller entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Sands’ behalf and ordered Sands to be held without bond. Sands said he intends to hire his own attorney.
“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers continue to go out to the family of Master Trooper Bailey. They have been forced to face the most horrible tragedy any family could ever suffer. Master Trooper Bailey served the people of DeKalb County and the State of Indiana with honor and courage, and his loss has left a hole in our community,” Blythe said in a statement.
“The case is pending and the investigation is still ongoing. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” Blythe added.
County police respond to nearly 60 crashes
AUBURN — DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas reported his office handled nearly 60 vehicle accidents during an eight-hour period in a winter storm that struck the area March 3.
Calls for accidents began coming into DeKalb County Central Communications around 2 p.m. and continued until 10 p.m.
During that time, there were nearly 60 accidents — including two fatal crashes — with most occurring on Interstate 69 within the county as the weather continuously switched between snow, sleet and rain.
Noble County hoping tax bond isn’t necessary for renovations
ALBION — The hope is Noble County won’t have to take out a property tax bond to fund its courthouse renovation.
In the event that it can’t make payments on local borrowing, bonding will be a safety net.
Monday, Noble County Council members moved forward to authorize seeking bond anticipation note as a funding safety valve for its upcoming project.
The courthouse renovations project carries a $6 million price tag, and that doesn’t include design fees or furnishings which could added another $1.5 million to the total cost.
The Noble County Commissioners have pledged between $4 million-$4.5 million toward that total from its American Rescue Plan monies received from the federal government.
Normally, local governments would have to bond to fund a project that large, borrowing and enacting a property tax levy to pay it back over a term of years.
Because the county has most of the money already in hand and because America Rescue Plan funds are considered grant dollars and therefore don’t count toward the normal dollar limits that force governments into bonding, the county will instead be able to borrow directly from a bank and avoid a lot of extra expense.
That being said, the county needs to have a fail-safe in order in case it can’t make its loan payments and that’s what the bond anticipation note is all about.
Three people injured in LaGrange crash involving sheriff deputy
LAGRANGE — A LaGrange County Sheriff deputy injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in LaGrange remains hospitalized in a Fort Wayne hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.
LaGrange County Sheriff Tracy Harker said Deputy Brian Emelander sustained a head contusion as well as several broken ribs Wednesday in the accident when his department-owned SUV struck a car that pulled into his path, causing his SUV to veer left and ultimately striking a tree. The accident happened at 3:45 p.m.
Indiana State Police Trooper Abby Russell’s preliminary investigation showed that Emelander was headed north on Detroit Street near the Dollar General store when a 2011 Buick passenger car driven by Lillian Jagodak, 80, pulled out of the Dollar General parking lot directly into his path. Emelander’s SUV struck the driver’s side of Jagodak’s Buick, then ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Jaggpdak’s car spun and came to rest in a nearby yard.
Jagodak, of LaGrange, and her passenger, Barbara Ebert, 87, also of LaGrange, were transported to Parkview Regional Hospital. Harker said they too are expected to recover.
Emelander was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital and then airlifted to the Parkview Regional Medical Center. His K9 partner, Ryker, was in a dog pen in the back of the SUV at the time of the accident. Ryker was not injured.
Seat belts and the deployment of airbags in both vehicles were credited with limiting the severity of injuries.
Dekko Foundation awards grants to area organizations serving youth
KENDALLVILLE — The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation located in Kendallville with a mission of fostering economic freedom through education, awarded more than $339,000 in grants and pledges to seven youth-serving organizations during its most recent round of grantmaking.
The foundation, started in 1981 by the late businessman and philanthropist Chester E. Dekko, invests in projects and programs that help build knowledge, skills, and character in children and young people from birth through age 18 so they can be self-sufficient and grow up to be economically free.
Its grantmaking is concentrated within 13 counties in four states — Indiana, Iowa, Alabama, and Minnesota — where Dekko had business or personal interests.
Since 1981, it has awarded more than $260 million in grants to organizations that serve children and young people from birth through age 18.
Local organizations receiving grants and pledges in the most recent round of awards were:
• Children First Center, Auburn: $40,000 to support the organization’s growing capacity to serve families in northeast Indiana and promote the healthy development of children and young people.
• LaGrange First Church of God, LaGrange: $42,000 to support operations at the Lighthouse Montessori Education Center in Ashley, so that young people can learn in an intentionally prepared environment in which they build knowledge, skills, and character.
• DeKalb County Central United School District, Waterloo: $50,000 to support the purchase of new playground equipment so that students and community members have more recreational options and opportunities to socialize with one another.
For more information about Dekko and its grant programs, contact a Dekko Foundation program officer at 260-347-1278 or visit dekkofoundation.org.
