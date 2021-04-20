Steven R. Schrock, 15-month-old son of Richard and Vera Schrock, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died at 2:10 p.m., on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Updated: April 20, 2021 @ 4:31 pm
