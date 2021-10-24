Cameron Hospital receives Community Impact Award
ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital received the Community Impact Award from the Indiana Department of Health and State Office of Rural Health.
The announcement was made at the 2021 Critical Access Hospital awards program. Cameron also received this award in 2020 in recognition of its service to the Steuben County community.
Each year, the state agencies recognize Indiana’s critical access hospitals and their staff members in various categories of excellence. The Community Impact Award is given to a critical access hospital that has made a major impact on its community on any healthcare-related measure.
The development and implementation of Cameron’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic played a key role in the Community Impact distinction.
Over the course of 22 weeks, Cameron administered more than 29,000 vaccinations thanks to the dedicated efforts of employees, volunteers and community members. By partnering with the Steuben County Health Department, Cameron was able to maximize impact and continues to support vaccination efforts within the community.
More than 160 DeKalb County properties on tax sale
AUBURN — More than 160 delinquent properties will go up for sale on Wednesday during the DeKalb County tax sale.
The 162 properties have close to $1 million in unpaid property taxes. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Commissioner’s Court located on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
In Indiana, the county treasurer and auditor are required to sell tax liens on delinquent properties that remain unpaid from the prior year’s spring installment. DeKalb County will offer the tax sale certificates at a public sale that is not less than the total amount due in delinquent taxes, costs and penalties.
“The purpose of this Tax Sale is to offer these delinquent properties in order to collect back taxes to help fund local government services,” County Auditor Jan Bauman said.
The largest delinquent account in this year’s sale is a commercial structure in Ashley owned by M.E. & M.J., LLC III. The property has a lien of $116,843.76, with an adjacent property having a lien of $41,279.45.
U.S. Railroad Vest Corp., a property management company, has over 20 properties in the sale, and Intec Group LLC has three in Waterloo.
Persons interested in viewing a list of properties available at the sale or registering as a bidder for the sale should visit sriservices.com and read the information regarding tax sales.
The 2020 tax sale resulted in the collection of $403,539 from owners and buyers.
Mock accident draws attention to distracted driving
LAGRANGE — A group of Lakeland High School seniors staged a two-vehicle mock accident Thursday afternoon hoping to get a message across to schoolmates to pay attention when they’re behind the wheel.
Seniors Natalie Huffman and Brooklyn Burkhead said they hoped the dramatization would grab the attention of Lakeland’s students and make them more likely to be safe when driving.
Burkhead played the role of a drunk driver and Huffman one of her passengers. Curtis Wrecking Inc. of LaGrange donated the two wrecked cars staged on the track in front of the stands at the Lakeland football field.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office provided several deputies for the event, and firefighters from the LaGrange and Howe fire departments participated with firefighters in full gear turnouts, an ambulance from Parkview LaGrange Hospital and Frurip-May Funeral Home also participated.
The entire Lakeland junior and senior high school student body sat in the bleachers and watched the mock accident exercise.
In the exercise, four students in one car collided with a second car carrying two people. One student was ejected from a car and supposedly killed.
Sitting in the back of a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office truck in handcuffs after being mock arrested, Burkhead said she believed the exercise got its message home to the students.
“It really did feel real,” she said. “I think it really did have a big impact on the people watching.”
Three new statues added in Angola
ANGOLA — Sculptures Angola has expanded once more with the addition of three new statues just off of downtown Angola’s Public Square at the intersection of West Maumee and Elizabeth streets.
“Trying My Best,” by Emily Bennett of Terre Haute, is stationed on the southwest corner and is a nostalgic piece of many colorful houses.
Elton Bishop, a resident from the Auburn area, returned to Angola with a rendition of his previous sculpture, “Signe,” which previously stood on the southeast corner of the intersection. The new piece, titled “Signetron,” stands on the northwest corner and features a more geometric take on his original inspiration.
Now sitting in the southeast corner in place of “Signe” is a piece by Decatur artist Alex Mendez, titled “Love.” It is one part of a longer sculpture series inspired by hand signs.
Plaques made by the Angola Sports Center will adorn each statue to explain its name and inspiration.
These three new installations, along with the four placed around Public Square in June, mark the third year for Sculptures Angola, an initiative of the Mayor’s Arts Council that received two, 2021 sponsorships from the Steuben County Community Foundation’s Rich and Laura Clifton Fund, the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and the Angola Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
East Noble boosting advanced placement offerings
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble School Corporation is looking to increase advanced placement offerings to help students save time and money by earning them college credits in high school.
East Noble is in the midst of a partnership with the University of Notre Dame, aimed at boosting participation and scores in these rigorous courses. The partnership is a two-year program run through Notre Dame and funded by Indiana’s Lilly Endowment.
Advanced placement courses, known in school as AP classes, are college-level rigor courses that end with students taking an AP exam designed by The College Board.
Munson said main focuses of the AP-TIP IN program have been to help East Noble identify and remove barriers keeping students from taking AP courses, while also “equipping teachers with quality instruction and tips and tricks to help students be successful.”
East Noble has already seen participation in some classes increase, so that’s one positive takeaway so far.
“It takes time for students to buy in to some of the rigor of the course work and the fear their GPA might be impacted,” Munson said.
Area middle schools receive honors
Middle and junior high schools at DeKalb, Eastside and Fremont have been named “Best Middle Schools” based on rankings published by U.S. News and World Report.
The ranking was based on performance on state-required tests while also accounting for student backgrounds to determine whether learning in core subjects is achieved and to review how well schools are educating their students. The middle school rankings were also based on how well schools prepare their students for high school and student-teacher ratios.
Statewide, 478 Indiana middle and junior high schools were ranked, with 23,255 middle schools across the nation made the list.
DeKalb ranked second among all middle schools in northeast Indiana and 61st in the state. Fremont ranked 105th and Eastside was 115th.
Police officers to get new body cameras
BUTLER — The Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger received approval to replace the department’s body camera and in-car video systems in an effort to provide the best coverage possible for the community.
The new equipment, to be purchased from Axon Enterprises of Scottsdale, Arizona, will cost $18,284 per year over a five-year contract. The purchase will include 10 body cameras and five in-car cameras. The equipment automatically activates when a police vehicle’s emergency lights and siren are turned on.
Heffelfinger said the urgency for the new equipment came after one of the department’s current in-car camera systems quit working recently.
The body and in-car devices utilize cloud storage through Axon, saving the city money on having to purchase a new server system. Heffelfinger said the contract also includes the replacement of cameras after two-and-a-half years.
