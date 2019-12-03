Prep Basketball Heights girls defeat Lakewood Park
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Lakewood Park Christian 41-35 Tuesday night.
Heights (3-5) stopped LPC’s winning streak at four games. Kennedy Kugler led PH with 16 points, 12 rebounds and a blocked shot. Alayna Boots added 10 points and three assists. Alexis German had nine points and four assists.
Chloe Jolloff had 13 points and Taylor Gerke scored 10 for Lakewood Park (4-4).
Charger girls wipe out Wawasee Warriors, 43-26
LIGONIER — West Noble’s girls basketball team defeated Wawasee 43-26 in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.
The Chargers (3-4) gave Wawasee its first loss of the season to a KPC area team in four games. West Noble outscored the Warriors 19-7 to take a 29-14 halftime lead. Wawasee (3-4) lost its fourth straight game.
Jazmyn Smith and Lilly Mast had 12 points each in a balanced Charger attack. Angela Caldwell had six points and Tori Franklin scored five.
Wawasee won the junior varsity game 23-19.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco’s girls lost at home to Adams Central 68-43 and the Westview girls lost at Northridge 60-37.
Cougar girls fall at Goshen
GOSHEN — Central Noble lost to Goshen 38-27 in a non-conference game Tuesday night.
It was a matchup of coaches who were teammates on the men’s basketball team at Tri-State University in the late 1990s, Redhawk coach Shaun Hill and Cougar coach Josh Treesh.
Brynn Shoup-Hill, Shaun’s daughter, led all scorers with 15 points for Goshen (7-1).
Lydia Andrews had 10 points for Central Noble (5-2). Bridgette Gray had seven points and Madi Vice scored five.
Westview senior Charlie Yoder nominated for IBCA award
Westview senior swingman Charlie Yoder, Garrett freshman guard Bailey Kelham and Angola junior guard Hanna Knoll were nominated for Indiana Basketball Coaches Association-Subway Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 25-30.
Charger freshman boys win over Wawasee Monday night
LIGONIER — West Noble’s freshman boys basketball team defeated Wawasee 33-28 on Monday.
Nevin Phares had 10 points to pace the Chargers. Derek Slone scored nine.
Middle School Basketball West Noble 7th boys fell to Westview
West Noble Middle School’s seventh grade boys basketball team lost to Westview 24-22 on Tuesday and beat Bethany Christian 25-18 on Monday.
On Tuesday, Drew Burns led the Chargers with 10 points. West Noble also had six points from Jordan Eash, four from Teegan Clouse and two points from Noah Eash.
On Monday, Jordan Eash had 14 points and Burns scored four for West Noble.
Prep Swimming East Noble sweeps Huntington North
KENDALLVILLE — Both East Noble swim teams picked up victories over Huntington North on Tuesday. The Knight boys beat the Vikings 157-16 while the girls won 194-185.
For the girls, Paige Anderson won the 200-meter in a time of 2:23.69, and Corinne Wells took first in the 200 individual medley at 2:42.67.
Lily Meyer finished first in the 1-meter diving with a total of 206.7.
The Knights won the 200 freestyle relay.
On the boys’ side, Kyler Corbin won the 200 freestyle in 2:07.41.
Owen Chambers took first in the 200 IM at 2:24.87 and the 500 free in 5:48.97, and Ryan Wells finished first in the 100 fly in 1:05.05.
Austin Fortman won the 50 free at 24.89 and the 100 free in 55.72. Jack Bolinger touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.41.
Youth Baseball Trine to host holiday camp
ANGOLA — The Trine baseball team will host a Holiday Youth Camp for children in grades 3-8 on Dec. 29.
The camp will be divided into two separate sessions with the option of attending one or both sessions. The first session will run from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and will focus on Infield/Outfield instruction as well as hitting. The second session will be held from 12:45 p.m. — 3 p.m. and will include instruction for pitching/catching as well as hitting.
Cost for each individual session is $30 per child, or $45 for both sessions. Lunch will not be provided, please bring a snack and water if needed.
Both sessions will be held in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center. Campers will receive instruction from the Trine coaching staff and players.
For registration and more information on the camp, please visit www.trinethunder.com/information/camps.
For any questions, please contact Trine head baseball coach Greg Perschke by phone at 665-4135 or by email at perschkeg@trine.edu.
