Band Boosters plan craft fair
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Band Boosters will have a Craft and Vendor Fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Noble Middle School. Activities include a silent auction, raffles and more than 75 booths of local products, services and crafts.
Township residents can get park passes
KENDALLVILLE — Residents who live in Wayne Township or part of Allen Township (within Kendallville city limits) are encouraged to pick up their 2022 park passes at the Park office, 211 Iddings St., or at City Hall, 234 S. Main St.
The pass entitles these residents to free vehicle entry to Bixler Lake Park on weekends and holidays, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
The park office is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The office is closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch on Mondays through Thursdays.
Residents must bring their vehicle registration to pick up their park pass. Residents who are not eligible for a free pass can buy a seasonal 2022 park sticker for $25. Otherwise, the park entry fee is $3 per plated vehicle for the summer season.
Pavilion rental does not include the vehicle entry fee to the park. Each non-resident vehicle attending an event at a park facility will be assessed the $3 fee.
Lions schedule shredding event
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Lions Club is having a document shredding event Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fairview Shopping Center, U.S. 6 East.
Documents that can be shredded are tax records, personal records or business records and documents. No trash, metal, or ring binders are permitted.
Donations will be accepted by the Lions Club for the shredding service. Call 260-347-2253 for more information.
Sports equipment free to use at park office
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Park Department has recreational equipment available for free checkout at its office, 211 Iddings St. The equipment includes: Volleyball: net and ball; Shuffleboard: discs and cue sticks; and Disc Golf: discs, course layouts.
Volleyball, shuffleboard and disc golf equipment available for pick-up during office hours at the Park Department in the Youth Center – 211 Iddings St,
Call the park office in advance to reserve equipment at 260-347-1064.
