Boys Prep Golf Lakers 7th, Warriors 9th in invite
PLYMOUTH — Lakeland finished seventh with 332 and Westview was ninth with 337 in the Warsaw Invitational Saturday at Pretty Lake Golf Club.
Warsaw’s Black team won the tournament with 308. Northridge and the Tigers’ Orange team tied for second with 322. Carroll was fourth with 323, and Triton was fifth with 327. NorthWood’s Earl Williams was individual champion with a 2-under par 70.
Laker Ben Keil was one of three golfers to tie for second with a 72.
Tommy Curtis shot an 82 and Nate Keil had 83 for Lakeland. The Lakers also had 95 from Jensen Miller, 103 from Tucker Klopfenstein and 122 from Ethan Rasbaugh.
Freshman Silas Haarer led the Warriors with a 74 and finished sixth individually.
Westview also had 84 from Wade Springer, 85 from Carl Miller, 94 from Landon Bennett, 103 from Nathan Miller and 107 from Evan Litwiller.
